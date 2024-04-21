Farah Khan reveals few big actors ask for 4 vanity vans; they don't 'act' until their demands are met

Farah Khan has directed some of the biggest stars in the country and has seen the industry change drastically over time. The ace filmmaker recently spoke about how today no big star wants to compromise on their leisure and have demands that are off the sky. Farah while speaking to actress Dipika Kakkar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim made these shocking revelations.

Farah Khan appeared in the celeb couple’s vlog where she talked about the attitude of new-age stars. She was heard saying, “Until the vans don’t come, they don’t act. Nowadays, each actor has about four vans for themselves. One person. One is for their gym, one is for their staff, one is for them, one is… then the food truck comes, that’s separate.”

Farah Khan on the contrast between old times and the ongoing time

The Om Shanti Om director added, "Earlier, heroines would change behind trees, and we would hold towels for them. I have done it for them. When you go for (outdoor) shoots you'd do it, even in Switzerland they would change behind the bus, and use bedsheets to cover. Now the actors don't budge unless their vans come."

This video made its way to Reddit with several users commenting on this star power theory. One user’s comment read, “And then we wonder how every xyz film costs 100+ crores 💀 More money is spent on stars and their team rather than spending on making decent film…” While a few defended the stars, many pointed out Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s recent case.

Akshay and Tiger recently starred in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which was reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 100 crores but massively tanked at the box office. Fans were quick to note that Akshay was the one who recently in a Curly Tales episode spoke about having a kitchen van where he gets his special food cooked. Tiger in the very same interview had admitted to having a gym corner for workout sessions in between shots.

