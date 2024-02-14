Naagin 3’s Krishna Mukherjee opens up about skin struggles on Valentine’s Day

Popular TV actress Krishna Mukherjee is a well-known face in the television industry. The television actress, Krishna Mukherjee, is over the moon as she is all set to celebrate her first Valentine's Day post her marriage with Chirag Batliwala. The actress has revealed a glimpse of her unfiltered face and flaunted a terrible skin issue.

A Glimpse into Krishna's unfiltered reality

Krishna took to Instagram and posted a picture on social media in which she revealed a skin issue around her cheek. She wrote, “So yesterday I did something really terrible to my skin without reading the instructions. I tried removing my dead skin and blackheads and ended up burning my skin; it is even worse now. Please always read the instructions before you do anything to your skin.” Her skin looked burnt in the picture, and she advised everyone to read instructions before doing anything to their face.

Valentine's Day and skin woes

In the next Instagram story, the actress wished everyone on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and said, “Finally, I was happy with my skin aur lag gayi NAZAR, but it’s okay; it is temporary; it will go soon.” She asked, “Any suggestions on what I should use? I am using soframycin and lactocalamine.”

Further, she posted an Instagram story in which she was celebrating Valentine’s Day with her husband Chirag Batliwalla. She wrote, “Thank you for making our Valentine's special.”

About Krishna Mukherjee

Krishna's most recent appearance was in Kuch To Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein. Her notable contributions include roles in various TV shows such as Naagin 3, Shubh Shagun, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Actress Krishna Mukherjee from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein tied the knot with her sailor fiancé Chirag Batliwalla on March 13, 2023, in a picturesque ceremony held in Goa. The couple exchanged their vows against the breathtaking backdrop of a serene sea sunset. In enchanting wedding snapshots, Krishna exudes elegance as a Bengali bride, adorned in a stunning white and red wedding ensemble.

