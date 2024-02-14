Mannara Chopra opens up about love and celebrations; recalls her Valentine’s Day memories

Bigg Boss 17 finalist Mannara Chopra reminisces about previous Valentine's Day celebrations, recalling intimate dinners and heartfelt gestures from loved ones. This year, she intends to enjoy a cozy evening. In an interview with ETimes TV, Mannara expresses her excitement to embrace the joy of companionship and cherish every moment of celebration.

Valentine’s Day plans and memories

Talking about her Valentine’s Day, the actress said, 'Well, my Valentine's Day plans are not really set but I think I would love to go out to dinner and listen to some really nice music and have a good time.” Mannara recalled her Valentine’s Day memory, saying, “Oh my god, so many. I remember when I was dating someone, and that person pleasantly surprised me on Valentine’s Day by visiting from another city. It was incredibly sweet; he stood outside my house. It's a lovely memory, and since that day, I affectionately called him my 'tree boy.' It was amazing.”

Furthermore, she added, “I just feel that if you love somebody, you love them all 365 days, and you just don't need Valentine's Day just to celebrate that love. And Valentine's Day celebration cannot only be done with somebody you are dating or your husband or your boyfriend or your fiancé.”

Three ways to win Mannara's heart

The actress also revealed three ways to win her heart. She stated, “Bring me some delicious food. Play some really good music – if you have great taste in music, consider us best friends. And, of course, engage in some genuinely nice, amazing conversations. I believe meaningful conversations are the key to my heart. Your ability to converse has to truly draw me closer to you.”

There were rumors about her dating actors and businessmen, but she never confirmed anything. Initially, it appeared that she had romantic feelings for Munawar Faruqui, but now it seems she regards him as a good friend.

For the unversed, Mannara Chopra is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. She made her film debut with Prema Geema Jantha Nai and her Bollywood debut with the thriller Zid, both in 2014. She has done several films in Hindi and regional languages.

