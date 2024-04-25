Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh's wedding to Navi Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan has been the talk of the town. Along with the who's who of the industry attending her pre-wedding festivities, all eyes lay on her maternal uncle Govinda and whether he would attend the ceremony or not. As per reports, the Partner actor is likely to skip attending the wedding ceremony.

Govinda likely to not attend Arti Singh's wedding

As per a report in Times Now, Arti Singh's maternal uncle Govinda might not attend her wedding ceremony. For the uninitiated, Govinda and Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah have a strained relationship with the Hero No.1 actor and his wife Sunita Ahuja.

However, Singh's family stated that they've invited Govinda for the wedding and are eager to welcome him. The fans were excited to see the family patch up after years and see Govinda and Krushna together, however, it looks like, the same will not happen anytime soon.

Take a look at Arti Singh's beautiful photos from her mehendi ceremony:

No reception for Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding

As per the same report, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding is slated to begin at around 7:30 pm on April 25, 2024. However, the families will not host a reception after the wedding rituals.

Kashmera Shah on welcoming Govinda at Arti Singh's wedding

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kashmera Shah expressed her excitement about welcoming Govinda to the wedding festivities. She said, "I am looking forward to welcoming him. As the tradition goes, I will touch his feet. He is like my father-in-law and I'd respect him like that. He might have had issues with Krushna and me, but Arti had nothing to do with the same."

Krushna Abhishek had also mentioned inviting Govinda for the wedding and had stated that the family would give the first wedding card to Govinda and his family.

