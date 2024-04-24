Bride-to-be Arti Singh is blooming with happiness and how! Only a few hours left for Arti's big day and the actress is rejoicing while celebrating all pre-wedding functions with great zeal. Yesterday (April 23), Arti and Dipak Chauhan's grand mehendi and sangeet ceremony was held in the city at a beachside location.

With a beautiful beach backdrop and the beauty of sunset, Arti Singh and Dipak's mehendi ceremony was held. The videos and pictures from the ceremony have been circulating on social media since yesterday. Now, a few minutes back, Arti Singh dropped solo pictures from her mehendi ceremony.

Arti Singh drops PICS from her mehendi ceremony:

Striking fabulous poses beside the beach, the Bigg Boss 13 fame looks drop-dead gorgeous in a purple heavily embellished sharara. Clad in heavy jewelry and fabulous makeup, Arti flaunts her mehendi and exudes elegance as she poses here for the snaps. The bride-to-be is glowing and her gorgeous snaps are making us go wow!

Sharing these photos, Arti expressed her joy of getting married to her longtime beau. In the caption section, she wrote, "Living my dreams under the limitless sky, dreams I have seen for years! My Mehendi Day, Aisa lag raha hai abhi bhi sapne main hi hoon #PyarKiMehndi #dipakkiarti."

Take a look at Arti Singh's PICS here-

Celebs shower love:

Showering love on this gorgeous bride-to-be, several celebrities commented on her post. Aparna Dixit wrote, "Live it to the fullest," Yuvika Chaudhary commented, "Beautiful," Jaswir Kaur said, "Congratulations," Shubhaavi Choksey wrote, "Goooorrrrggggeeeeooouuuusssssssssss," and so on the beautiful comments continued.

Speaking about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's sangeet ceremony, many prominent names from the entertainment industry attended the ceremony. Celebs such as Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Paras Chhabra, Yuvika Chaudhary, Karan Singh Grover and more were spotted at Arti's pre-wedding function.

From dancing with each other to enjoying every moment with their friends, Arti and Dipak were over the moon as they were finally getting hitched. The couple even distributed sweets to the media after posing for the pictures. Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek also looked fabulous as they greeted everyone at their sister's sangeet ceremony.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are all set to exchange wedding wows on April 25 in the morning at Iskcon Temple, Mumbai.

