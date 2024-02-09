There is no doubt that Nia Sharma is one of the most stylish actresses in the acting industry and is popular for her fashionable outfits. From taking a bold route in cut-out dresses to making herself a trendsetter in bodycon apparel, she has created a distinct name. Nia is also recognized for her performance in several television shows.

Nia Sharma visits Kamakhya Temple

Nia Sharma recently immersed herself in the serenity of Kamakhya Temple. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress shared some of her pictures from her temple visit, where she is seen engrossed in the devotion of Goddess Kamakhya. She reached Guwahati to seek blessings and started her today's morning blissfully.

The snapshots show Nia in a beautiful baby pink ethnic suit set. Her simple attire radiated elegance and sophistication. With a red vermilion tilak on her forehead and a garland of flowers around her neck, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame exudes peaceful vibes. She is also holding the puja materials in her hand.

Treating fans with the divine pictures from her temple visit, Nia Sharma pens, "#khamakyatemple This morning is blissful. #gauhati #assam Almost retracing steps.. visited this temple as a kid ,memories are obviously vague.. then a few years ago and Nowww.."

Have a look at the photos:

About Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is known for her roles as Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and as Roshni Patel in Jamai Raja. She also worked in shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4. In 2017, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and finished as a finalist.

Further, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India in 2020 and emerged as the winner. Later, Sharma was one of the contestants in the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and paired up with choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani.

However, it was her stint on Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin that established her as a leading actress in the Indian television industry.

