Nia Sharma, known for her amazing acting skills and bold fashion choices, has been a part of the entertainment world for a long time now. From risque outfits to athleisure, she is a fan of everything that reflects her happy and infectious energy. Over the years, the diva has impressed fans with her reel and real personality. However, recently she made a huge revelation about her identity which we are sure many might not know.

What is Nia Sharma's birth name?

Speaking with Hauterrfly, Nia Sharma revealed that she changed her name and Nia is not her birth name. Yes, you read that right! The actress shared, "My original name on my documents and my Google profile is Neha Sharma. Before I entered the industry, when I was in college, there were 8 Neha Sharmas in line, back to back. Roll numbers used to be in line."

Revealing the reason for changing her name, Nia said, "When I joined the industry, I realized this name is not going to be okay and the world has many Nehas. So I switched to Nia and not astrologically or anything. Nia means vibrance and it just stands out and you can have a screen name."

Take a look at Nia Sharma's post here-

Nia Sharma's professional life:

Nia Sharma got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played Manvi Chaudhary. In the show, she starred opposite Kushal Tandon and worked alongside Krystle Dsouza and Karan Tacker. She then became a household name and went on to do several commercial ads and even bagged several accolades.

Nia then starred in Jamai Raja opposite Ravi Dubey and impressed fans again by playing the lead role in the show. The actress then did Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and more. The talented actress has also done several music videos.

Currently, Nia is away from the television screens but continues to stay in touch with her fans via social media. She enjoys a massive 7.7 million followers on her Instagram handle.

