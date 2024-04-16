Pinkvilla is back with an exclusive update from the world of television. One of the most talked about upcoming Television shows is the supernatural drama Suhagan Chudail featuring the popular actress Nia Sharma.

Sharma will play the titular role in the show. And now, Pinkvilla has learned about an interesting cast update. Read on to know more.

Aradhna Sharma bags Suhagan Chudail

Aradhana Sharma who's known for her stint in TV shows like Baalveer, Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, and MTV Splitsvilla X5 among others is all set to join the cast of Suhagan Chudail. A little birdie has informed us that Sharma will play the character of Moksh's (Zayn Ibad Khan) sister. It will be a negative character who will later join hands with Suhagan Chudail (Nia Sharma) to cause trouble in Moksh's married life.

When contacted, Aradhana said, "Yes, I am doing the project but I can't divulge any more details about the show or my character. I am waiting for an official announcement before I can speak about the same."

Debachandrima Roy to play the lead role in Suhaagan Chudail

As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, Bengali beauty Debachandrima Roy is set to foray into Hindi Television with the show and will play the lead character named Khushboo. While there were rumors that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzada Dhami might play the male lead role, the part was later bagged by Aashiqana fame Zayn Ibad Khan.

This will be Nia Sharma's second supernatural show as she was also a part of the Naagin franchise earlier.

Other supernatural shows on Colors

Apart from Suhaagan Chudail, Colors had earlier aired various supernatural and fantasy drama-based shows including Naagin, Pishachini, Kavach, and Bekaboo among others.

