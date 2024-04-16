EXCLUSIVE: Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka fame Aradhna Sharma bags Nia Sharma's Suhaagan Chudail

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka fame Aradhana Sharma is all set to join Nia Sharma in Suhaagan Chudail in a negative role.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Updated on Apr 16, 2024 | 04:26 PM IST | 2.5K
Aradhana Sharma, Nia Sharma
Aradhana Sharma and Nia Sharma (PC: Aradhana and Nia's Instagram)

Pinkvilla is back with an exclusive update from the world of television. One of the most talked about upcoming Television shows is the supernatural drama Suhagan Chudail featuring the popular actress Nia Sharma.

Sharma will play the titular role in the show. And now, Pinkvilla has learned about an interesting cast update. Read on to know more.

Aradhna Sharma bags Suhagan Chudail

Aradhana Sharma who's known for her stint in TV shows like Baalveer, Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, and MTV Splitsvilla X5 among others is all set to join the cast of Suhagan Chudail. A little birdie has informed us that Sharma will play the character of Moksh's (Zayn Ibad Khan) sister. It will be a negative character who will later join hands with Suhagan Chudail (Nia Sharma) to cause trouble in Moksh's married life.

When contacted, Aradhana said, "Yes, I am doing the project but I can't divulge any more details about the show or my character. I am waiting for an official announcement before I can speak about the same."

Take a look at Aradhana Sharma's sizzling post from Instagram:


Debachandrima Roy to play the lead role in Suhaagan Chudail

As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, Bengali beauty Debachandrima Roy is set to foray into Hindi Television with the show and will play the lead character named Khushboo. While there were rumors that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzada Dhami might play the male lead role, the part was later bagged by Aashiqana fame Zayn Ibad Khan.

This will be Nia Sharma's second supernatural show as she was also a part of the Naagin franchise earlier.

Other supernatural shows on Colors

Apart from Suhaagan Chudail, Colors had earlier aired various supernatural and fantasy drama-based shows including Naagin, Pishachini, Kavach, and Bekaboo among others.

Stay tuned to this space for more exclusive updates from the entertainment world.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Debchandrima Singha Roy to play parallel lead in Nia Sharma's Suhaagan Chudail

