Nia Sharma, one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry, has garnered an impressive fan following through her acting talent and often grabs headlines with her bold fashion choices.

She also often impresses her fans with her dance moves. Recently, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress delighted fans by sharing a stunning dance video.

Nia Sharma shares a captivating dance video

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a dance performance with dancer and choreographer Shivani Patel on the song Hey Sexy Lady by Shaggy.

She wrote in the caption, “When your midnight energy kicks in… @shivanipatel_official.” The duo’s chemistry and flawless coordination were a sight to behold as they grooved to the music. Nia wore a white crop top with black joggers, adding to the sensual vibe of the dance performance. She looked effortlessly stylish.

Fan Reactions

As soon as Nia posted the dance video, fans filled the comment section and complimented her for her dance moves. One user wrote, “The harmony between the tune of the music and its sweetness is amazing.” Another user commented, “Instagram Queen dance.”

According to a report from IANS, a source familiar with the development revealed, “Nia Sharma is making a comeback on TV with Suhaagan Chudail. She will be playing the lead in the supernatural show, where she will reach for special powers.” However, the actress has not confirmed anything about it yet.

Speaking of Nia’s character, the source further stated, “The chudail (Nia) has been alive for over 200 years and has been gathering special powers known as 16 Shringaar to gain the ultimate power, which will make her incredibly strong. For the 16th power named sindoor, she will kill the 16th man to gain that power. Nia will be playing a hot and beautiful chudail in the show.”

More about Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma kickstarted her acting journey with the TV series Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. She gained popularity through the Star Plus series Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, where she starred alongside Krystle D'Souza, Karan Tacker, and Kushal Tandon.

Additionally, she showcased her talent in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Apart from that, Nia has been a part of various TV shows such as Behenein, Jamai Raja, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and more. The actress has also made her mark in the music industry with hit music videos like Waada, Do Ghoont, Phoonk Le, Garbe Ki Raat, and Soul.