One of the most anticipated TV shows is Nia Sharma's Suhaagan Chudail. There was a lot of conjecture around the show and its cast and recently, Sharma officially announced being a part of the project by sharing a glimpse of the first day of shoot from the set. Now, Pinkvilla has learned about a few more casting updates from the show. Read on to know more.

Sachin Khurana joins the cast of Suhaagan Chudail

As per Pinkvilla's exclusive sources, Sachin Khurana, known for his role in Gumraah, is confirmed to be part of the show's cast. Khurana will portray the character of Zayn Ibad Khan's father on screen, playing a significant role as the strict patriarch of the family. Joining Khurana, other actors who have been cast in the show include Subhlaxmi Das as Chachi and Kalpesh Rajgor as Chacha.

We buzzed Sachin but he remained unavailable for comment.

Take a look at first-day shoot glimpses from the sets of Suhaagan Chudail shared by Nia Sharma:



Other actors in Suhaagan Chudail

The show will feature Nia Sharma in a negative character as she is set to play the titular role. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that actress Debachandrima Roy will play the female lead in the show followed by Aradhana Sharma who will join the show in a negative role.

Speculations were rife that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzada Dhami was in talks to play the male lead in the show. However, the part is bagged by Aashiqana actor Zayn Ibad Khan.

The story of Suhaagan Chudail will reportedly revolve around a witch trying to exact revenge on Moksh (Zayn's character) and his family. She will try to separate the lead couples.

