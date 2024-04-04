Actress Nia Sharma has been in the entertainment industry for a long time now. While she has garnered an impressive fan base owing to her acting mettle, it's her bold fashion choices that always keep her in the headlines. The actress maintains an active presence on social media. Now, in a recent interaction, the Naagin fame actress made some interesting revelations. From the most hopeless thing she has done in love to the last person she stalked on social media, Sharma spilled the beans.

What was the most hopeless thing Nia Sharma has done in love?

We all have tales to tell when it comes to doing stupid things in love. Nia Sharma is no different. On being asked about the most hopeless thing she has done while being in love, she readily replied, “In love, I think I’ve asked for someone’s forgiveness without knowing what I had done.”

Watch the video of Nia Sharma here:

Who was the last person Nia Sharma stalked on Instagram?

The Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai revealed that she doesn’t stalk anyone much, except for International models with pretty outfits. “I don’t stalk anyone as such, but sometimes there are… koi English models ki profile hoti hain, and they’re wearing such nice outfits, so, I’ll just probably go to that profile to watch more photos of theirs.”

Advertisement

The actress also answered other basic questions. In the first question, she revealed that she is not a morning person, she usually wakes up at 7:30 or 8 or even 9 am. And the first thing she needs after waking up is a cup of black coffee.

She also talked about her school days. On being asked if she was a backbencher or an overachiever, Sharma revealed she was an achiever, a first bencher, and always a teacher’s favorite.

What stereotype would Nia Sharma like to break about being an actress?

There are several stereotypes surrounding actresses. Nia Sharma was asked about one stereotype that she would like to break about being an actress. "That they are rude, they can’t handle a home," came the actress' reply.

Currently, Nia Sharma is away from the television screens but continues to stay in touch with her fans via social media. She enjoys a massive 7.7 million followers on her Instagram handle.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik talks about motherhood; says she feels 'guilty' when she is away from her daughter