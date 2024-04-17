After a brief sabbatical, popular actress Nia Sharma is all set to return to the television screens with a supernatural show, Suhaagan Chudail. As the name suggests, the show will revolve around a witch who is hell-bent on creating trouble for the lead couple of the show. Nia Sharma will play the negative role in the show. Ever since the news of the actress bagging the show hit the internet, people have been waiting for her official announcement and now, Sharma has officially announced the same.

Nia Sharma shares glimpses from first-day shoot of Suhaagan Chudail

The Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the first-day shoot of Suhaagan Chudail. In the series of pictures and videos, Sharma can be seen doing a puja before the beginning of her new project on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi. She also shared a picture from her vanity.

Sharing the pictures and videos, she wrote, "Shubh Din…. Shubh Beginnings!! @peninsulapictures @colorstv Haapy #ramnavmi2024

Take a look at the post shared by Nia Sharma from the sets of Suhaagan Chudail:

Arjun Bijlani's hilarious comment on Nia Sharma's post

As Nia Sharma made an official announcement about the project, the fans bombarded the post with congratulatory messages. Nia's close friend Arjun had a hilarious response to her new show Suhaagan Chudail. He commented, "Naam mein se ek cheez toh toh tu hai bus ab shaadi karle. Congratulations dost !! Super hit."

Other actors from Suhaagan Chudail

While there were speculations that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shehzada Dhami might play the main lead in the show, the meaty project landed on the laps of Aashiqana fame Zayn Ibad Khan. Pinkvilla exclusively reported about actress Debchandrima Roy playing the female lead in the show.

We also reported about Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka fame Aradhana Sharma joining Nia Sharma in Suhaagan Chudail as a negative character.

