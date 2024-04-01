Known for featuring in The Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Sana Makbul enjoys a decent fanbase in the industry. The actress has appeared in a couple of television shows, thereby gaining significant spotlight. Recently, she hosted a Sufi night and invited her industry friends to the same. Actress Nia Sharma, Bigg Boss fame Rajiv Adatia, popular actor Arjun Bijlani, and his wife attended the night.

Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, and Rajiv Adatia dance their hearts out

In the Sufi night hosted by Sana Makbul, celebs Nia Sharma, Rajiv Adatia, Arjun Bijlani, and Neha Swami Bijlani marked their presence by color coordinating in white. The evening not only marked the delights of euphoric music but also enduring friendships. As they immersed themselves in the soul-stirring melodies at the Sufi night, they danced their hearts out.

Have a look at their video:

Further, Rajiv Adatia shared a photo with Sana Makbul on his Instagram story. As they posed together, the frame turned out to be adorable. Dropping the snapshot, the Bigg Boss of 15 fame wrote, "Time for a Sufi Night! @divasana (red heart emoji)."

Look at the photo here:

Advertisement

On the other hand, Nia Sharma also took to her Instagram story and posted a few snaps and videos from the melodious Sufi night. Sharing smiles with Arjun and Neha Swami, the actress looked pretty and charming.

Look at Nia Sharma's story here:

Sana Makbul's work in the industry

Sana Makbul is known for her role as Lavanya Kashyap in the popular romantic drama Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She is also well-recognized for her performance of Dr. Aliya Sanyal in the supernatural drama Vish. The actress participated in the 11th season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

While talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her bond with her co-contestants of the show. She said, “Anushka is like a younger sister to me and when I see her, I am reminded of my sister, so I treat her like a baby. Sana mentioned Shweta Tiwari as a strong lady.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla X5: Sunny Leone shares HEARTBREAKING story of her broken engagement before marrying Daniel Weber