Nia Sharma is all set to return to the fiction genre with an upcoming fantasy drama titled Suhaagan Chudail. Nia was earlier a part of Naagin franchise and will be seen spreading her charm in this new show which is supposed to hit the TV screens soon. Now, we have learned about yet another actress joining the cast of the show.

Dechandrima Singh Roy to play parallel lead in Suhaagan Chudail

As per our highly placed sources, Debchandrima Singha Roy who is a well-known Bengali actress is all set to make her Hindi TV debut with Suhaagan Chudail. The beautiful actress will be seen as the parallel lead while Nia Sharma will be seen leading the show. Sources suggest that Debchandrima will play a character named Khushboo in the show.

Roy is known for projects like Parineeta, and Boomerang among others.

Take a look at a beautiful post by Debchandrima Singha Roy from Instagram:

Fantasy and supernatural shows on Colors

Apart from Suhaagan Chudail, Colors had other supernatural and fantasy-based TV shows like Naagin, Bekaboo and Pishachini. The shows gave recognition to many actresses like Mouni Roy, Jiya Shankar, and Nyrraa Banerjee among others. It will be exciting to see if Suhaagan Chudail will also be able to strike a chord with the viewers.

More about Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma was first seen in a supporting role in Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha. She gained immense recognition with her stint in the Star Plus show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Her camaraderie with Kushal Tandon and Krystle Dsouza was loved by all. Nia also has popular shows like Jamai Raja, Naagin, and Ishq Mein Marjawan to her credit.

Apart from fiction shows, Sharma is also known for her performances in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She also won the desi version of Khatron Ke Khiladi shot in India during lockdown.

