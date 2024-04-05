Actress Nia Sharma who is best known for her role as Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai has been away from the television for a long time. While her fans miss her on the screen, she maintains an active presence on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. It seems her fans can finally rejoice as the actress is in talks to return to the screen with the supernatural series, Suhaagan Chudail.

Although Nia Sharma has not announced about taking up Suhaagan Chudail, reportedly, the actress has signed up for the project. According to a report by IANS, a source close to the development revealed, “Nia Sharma is making comeback on TV with Suhaagan Chudail. She will be playing the lead in the supernatural show, where she will reach for special powers.”

Further talking about Shharma's character, the source added, "The chudail (Nia) is alive since over 200 years, and has been gathering special powers known as 16 Shringaar to gain the ultimate power, which will make her incredibly strong. For the 16th power named as sindoor, she will kill the 16th man to gain that power. Nia will be playing a hot and beautiful chudail in the show.”

Meanwhile, we exclusively got to know that popular Bengali actress, Debchandrima Singha Roy is all set to make her Hindi TV debut with Suhaagan Chudail. She will be seen alongside Nia as the parallel lead. Sources suggested that Debchandrima will play a character named Khushboo in the show.

For those who don't know, Nia rose to fame with the Star Plus show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Besides reality TV shows and serials, Sharma has also been featured in several successful music videos; Waada, Do Ghoont, Phoonk Le, Garbe Ki Raat, and Soul, to name a few.

