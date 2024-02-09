Anupam Mittal is causing quite a stir with his appearance on Shark Tank India 3. This entrepreneur is the CEO and creator of People's Group and Shaadi.com, a top-notch matrimonial website. Anupam is renowned for his exceptional business acumen and witty sense of humor.

While Mittal is known for his professional background, did you know that he is married to a popular model and a former Bigg Boss 4 contestant? Read on to know more-

Anupam Mittal is married to Bigg Boss 4's Aanchal Kumar

Anupam Mittal tied the knot with Aanchal Kumar, a well-known model and former contestant of Bigg Boss 4. They had been acquainted for more than seven years before finally deciding to get married in a lavish ceremony back in 2013. A few years later, the couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl into their lives, whom they lovingly named Alyssa. Aanchal and Anupam frequently share delightful snapshots of their family on Instagram.

Have a look at Anupam Mittal's family pictures from the Instagram-

Aanchal Kumar in Bigg Boss 4

Aanchal Kumar participated in Bigg Boss 4 and was a promising contestant. The show had other prominent celebrities like Shweta Tiwari, Sara Khan, Khali, Samir Soni, and Dolly Bindra among others.

Anupam Mittal spoke about his wife in an interview with Pinkvilla

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, we asked the businessman if he ever browsed through his website and checked out profiles. He said, "I go on dating sites and when my wife asks about the same, I tell her that I'm researching the market. It's a very legitimate excuse for me to be on a dating site."

On being asked if he has misused the legitimate excuse, he quipped, "Have you met my wife? She would take my case. I don't put my profile anywhere, don't research nor do I check out profiles."

