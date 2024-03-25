Television heartthrob Arjun Bijlani painted the town with colors of joy and happiness as he joined millions across India in celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi. The actor, known for his charismatic presence on and off the screen, took to social media to extend warm wishes to his fans and followers on this auspicious occasion. He also shared how he is making the most of the festival of colors with his friends and family.

Arjun Bijlani celebrates Holi with Nia Sharma

In a heartwarming gesture, Arjun Bijlani shared a video on his Instagram handle where he could be seen wishing his fans a happy Holi with immense enthusiasm and cheer. Dressed in traditional white attire, the actor can be seen accompanied by his close friend from the industry, Nia Sharma, and his wife Neha Swami. As he wishes his fans, Nia also joins him and shouts "Happy holi". Bijlani's wife also comes and hugs them. The trio was seen drenched in different colors, spreading infectious smiles as they indulged in the spirit of the festival.

Watch Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma's video here:

In another post, Arjun Bijlani posed with his wife and son to wish his fans on the occasion. The series of pictures posted this morning starts with Arjun Bijlani posing with his son in white attire with colors on their cheeks. The next picture shows the actor with his wife, all ready for Holi. The other pictures are from yesterday when they celebrated Holika Dahan with full fervour and excitement. In the caption, Arrjun wrote, "Happy holi!! #happyholi."

Here's the post of Arjun Bijlani with his family:

Fans were thrilled to catch glimpses of their favorite star immersed in the joyous festivities, with many expressing their excitement and admiration in the comment section. A few commented, "Happy Holi", and others wrote how perfect his family is and prayed that they always remain happy.

