Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to know which actress looks best with Harshad Choda and whose chemistry with the actor do the viewers enjoy the most. Among three options, fans have picked their choice. Read on to find out more.

Harshad Chopda looks best with Pranali Rathod: Poll results

As per the poll results, fans voted for Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's chemistry as their favorite. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple has gained 76% of the votes and won the poll. The duo are fondly called #HarshAli and have been loved immensely by the viewers for their portrayal of Abhimanyu and Akshara from one of the longest-running TV shows.

Have a look at the poll results below:

Other options for the poll

The poll had three options wherein the fans were supposed to vote for the other pairings of Harshad Chopda from his different shows. While Harshad and Pranali won the poll with a considerable lead, the second pairing to be loved was Harshad and Jennifer Winget from Bepannah. Their chemistry secured 22% votes. Harshad Chopda and Additi Gupta from Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil secured 2% votes on the poll.

More about Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod were roped in as the new leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's third generation. Akshara played the character of Naira's daughter in the show. After Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's exit, the show took a leap with new actors being signed. Harshad's comeback to TV gave the show a lot of boast and his chemistry with Rathod hit off quite instantly.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's mutual admiration

Harshad and Pranali have always praised each other. Harshad mentioned in an interview that Pranali often forgets who she is. She forgets that she is the lead face of a number 2 show on the TRP charts. Pranali has also stated that she learned a lot while working with Chopda and that he is a brilliant actor along with being a nice human being.

