Harshad Chopda is one of the most popular actors of the Indian Television. The actor has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade and is known for his acting chops as well as dapper looks. While Chopda is not social media savvy, he makes a point to treat his fans with a few of his glimpses, once in a while on Instagram. Harshad is known to be the lover-boy of Indian television and his chemistry with most of the actresses is quite liked.

Pinkvilla brings to you a poll about Harshad Chopda's chemistry with three of the leading ladies that he worked with.

Harshad Chopda with Additi Gupta

Harshad Chopda and Additi Gupta were paired opposite each other in the popular Star Plus show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Wherein the duo played the characters of Prem and Heer in the show. Their chemistry was phenomenal and they received immense love for the same. It was after this show that Harshad got a lot of love and adulation from the fans. Even after the show's closure, the fans kept on shipping the two actors and demanded the makers and channel cast them together.

Have a look at Harshad Chopda's recent video showing off her ripped body here-

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod

Harshad and Pranali were stared together in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. From day one, the couple gained the viewers' attention and with time, they managed to win the hearts of the viewers. So much so that, audiences started shipping the duo together and fondly called them #HarshAli (Harshad and Pranali). Harshad and Pranali had always expressed their delight in working with each other on the project.

Take the poll below and vote for your favorite couple-

Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget

Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget were a part of Colors' show Bepannah wherein they played Aditya and Zoya. They were fondly called #AdYa. Their chemistry became a rage among the viewers.

