Rashami Desai shares 'fab' moments from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Holi bash; we're feeling major FOMO

Following the grand premiere of Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Bigg Boss 17's power couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, hosted a grand Holi bash which was attended by all their close friends. Among Ankita's close friends, her BFF Rashami Desai, who has always been her constant support was also seen at the party. Recently, Rashami shared some precious moments from the bash.

Rashami Desai shares precious moments

Rashami Desai posted pictures from her Holi celebration hosted by Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. She uploaded a picture with her BFF Ankita and Vicky, where she was seen enjoying the Festival of Colors with them. Moving forward, she shared pictures with Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Ridhima Pandit, and Surbhi Chandna.

The Uttaran actress wrote in the caption, “I normally don't like to put my personal moments, but this was fabulous. I just couldn't stop myself from uploading my best memories with my best people.”

More about Rashami, Ankita’s friendship

Ankita and Rashami's everlasting friendship exudes positive vibes, showcasing the essence of genuine female camaraderie. Their photos, filled with joyful smiles, perfectly capture the depth of their bond, making anyone long for a reunion with their own best friend. Their expressions vividly convey the joy of reuniting after a significant period.

For those who may not know, the Pavitra Rishta actress has developed an inseparable connection with Rashami, going beyond the traditional boundaries of friendship. They set major friendship goals for everyone.

Previously, Bigg Boss 13's contestant absence from Ankita-Vicky's Holi celebration in 2022 had momentarily raised questions about their friendship. As fans began to speculate about their relationship, suggesting that they might not be on good terms, Desai decided to clear the air by saying, “When did we ever fight? Guys, she’s not just a friend; she’s my family. Please don’t spread such rumors. #rashkita forever.” This statement reaffirmed that the duo is inseparable and shares a strong companionship.

