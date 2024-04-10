The adorable couple, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, are currently on a cruise vacation with their little munchkin, Navya. The duo often gives fans a sneak peek into their personal and professional lives. Disha has been sharing a few Instagram stories ever since they started their cruise vacation. Now, the actress shared a beautiful post on her social media handle to give fans a sneak peek of her tour.

Disha Parmar's vacation PICS:

A few minutes back, Disha Parmar took to her social media handle and shared a post with her fans and followers. In this post, the actress is seen posing on a cruise with her husband, Rahul Vaidya, and their daughter Navya. Disha also shared a glimpse of the beautiful sea and mesmerizing sunset. Sharing these photos, the actress wrote, "Come Sail with us!"

Take a look at Disha Parmar's post here-

As soon as this post was uploaded, fans quickly flooded the comment section of the post and showered love on them. One fan wrote, "So cute," another commented, "Awiee 3rd one Navu and u," and the comments continued.

For those who aren't aware, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya embraced parenthood for the first time on September 20, 2023, and welcomed a daughter. The couple later named their little one Navya. Currently, the actress spends most of her time with her daughter, Navya. From sleepless nights to adorable kicks from the toddler, Disha and Rahul Vaidya have been living the phase of parenthood with utmost joy.

About Disha Parmar's professional life:

Disha Parmar became a household name through her breakthrough performance in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. In this show, the actress starred opposite Nakuul Mehta, and their on-screen chemistry became a huge hit among the audience. Disha essayed the role of Pakhuri in the show, whereas Nakuul played Aditya.

Disha then starred in several shows, including Woh Apna Sa. Disha reunited with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara co-star Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Both again joined hands for the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

ALSO READ: Disha Parmar gushes over sweet snap of husband Rahul Vaidya and daughter Navya, labels it as her favorite picture