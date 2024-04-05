Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, a beloved couple in the entertainment industry, often share updates about their personal life on social media. The couple has been busy spending time with their daughter Navya ever since they welcomed the little munchkin. A few hours ago, Disha shared a cute picture of Rahul and their daughter Navya.

Disha Parmar shares a cute picture of Rahul Vaidya and her daughter Navya

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Bade Achhe Lagte hain actress shared a glimpse of her daughter enjoying time with her husband, Rahul Vaidya. With a laughing emoji, she wrote, “This is my favorite picture.” In the photo, Rahul was playfully lifting their daughter, but Navya seemed unimpressed, making Disha burst into laughter. The little one even made a funny face. Rahul Vaidya couldn't help but show his love by resharing the story.

Disha Parmar’s daughter Navya’s half-birthday celebration

Recently, the couple celebrated their daughter’s half-birthday and posted pictures on social media which left fans in awe. Disha shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebration. She wrote in the caption, “Our little lady is 6 Months already.” In the pictures shared by the actress, she is seen posing with her husband and her daughter followed by a video wherein the family sang a birthday song for Navya while she was cutting her bday cake. She also shared a family picture including their parents, grandparents, and aunt.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's love story

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar met through a common friend and eventually fell in love. They also did a music video together which sparked rumors of them dating. In Bigg Boss 14, Rahul proposed to Disha Parmar on National Television. He wrote on his t-shirt, ‘HBD Disha, Marry me!’ They got married on July 16, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. On Valentine's Day celebration, Disha entered the Bigg Boss house as a special guest and accepted Rahul’s proposal. In 2023, the couple became parents as they welcomed their daughter Navya.

More about Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar is known for playing the role of Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara opposite Nakuul Mehta. She continued to work in commercials along with serials. She was featured in TV shows like Woh Apna Sa, Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, and others. She was also featured in a web series I Don’t Watch TV. Besides shows, She was also seen in some music videos.

