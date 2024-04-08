Actress Disha Parmar maintains an active presence on social media to stay in touch with her fans. Last night, she took to social media to share her latest musical obsession with the netizens. She wrote about her obsession with Crew's song, Naina, and how she is playing it on loop. Netizens could totally relate as the peppy song demands to be played nonstop. Check out Disha Parmaar's post below.

Disha Parmar's obsession with THIS song from Crew

Disha Parmar, known for her roles in television dramas, posted a screenshot of the song Naina playing on her device, accompanied by a caption that hinted at her addiction to the tune. "How much is too much? Have heard it 100 times in the last hour," Parmar wrote alongside the screenshot.

Check out Disha Parmar's post below:

The song Naina is a track featured in the Bollywood film Crew. Sung by the dynamic trio of Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, and Raj Ranjodh, it was the first track from the movie to be released last month. Crew marks the first collaboration between Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, setting the stage for an exciting ensemble cast.

The teaser for Crew was unveiled back in February, generating buzz among fans eager to witness the unique chemistry between Kapoor, Tabu, and Sanon. Notably, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh in a prominent role, with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma making a special cameo appearance. Co-produced by industry stalwarts Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, Crew, released on 29th March delivered a blend of entertainment, music, and star power to audiences worldwide. The film has garnered positive reviews and became the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

On the other hand, talking about Disha Parmar's work front, she rose to popularity after her role in the 2012 television drama, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Fans loved her chemistry with Nakuuul Mehta and the paired return on screens with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain seasons two and three. Currently, the new mommy is enjoying motherhood, taking break from the small screen.

