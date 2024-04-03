Throwback: When Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya survived a car crash during stunt in KKK11

Khatron Ke Khiladi stands out as one of the most popular reality shows on Indian Television. Each year, the show introduces a new and energetic group of contestants, entertaining viewers with their fearless performances in exciting stunts. It's no surprise that every season, some participants face challenging situations or even endure significant injuries. During Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya also survived one such major accident.

Divyanka and Rahul’s daredevil stunt

Divyanka Tripathi is considered to be one of the strongest contestants in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She appeared in the 11th season of the popular show and aced every single stunt assigned to her. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress went on to register several records in the show and even managed to become the first finalist of the show by winning the Ticket To Finale task.

During the show, Divyanka performed a dynamic stunt with fellow participant and singer, Rahul Vaidya. She later dropped a couple of pictures from the same stunt and provided some behind-the-scenes details related to them. The 39-year-old actress revealed that she and Rahul survived a car crash while doing the stunt.

In the photos, both the celebs were dressed in black and blue-colored blocked safety suits consisting of all the necessary safety accessories including gloves and proper gear. While one of the frames was from the time when they came out after successfully completing the stunt, the other one had them stuck in the reversed car.

Advertisement

The caption of Divyanka’s post read, "After acing our #PartnerStunt & surviving a car crash...picture to banti hai #KKK11 #FearFactor."

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram post:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 11



Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was hosted by Rohit Shetty and was shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Besides Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya, the show also featured Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul and Abhinav Shukla among others. It garnered decent ratings during the time it was on air. While Arjun appeared as the winner, Divyanka became the first runner-up of the season.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rumored couple Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair spotted together at event; Rubina Dilaik joins them