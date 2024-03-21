Rahul Vaidya surely knows how to keep his fans entertained with his social media presence. Along with being witty, the singer is quite opinionated and often shares his unapologetic and unabashed views on several matters. The Bigg Boss 14's finalist does not shy away from posting cute family pictures. As Vaidya's daughter turned six months old, he shared a glimpse of the celebration on his social media.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrate daughter Navya's half-birthday

Rahul Vaidya took to his social media account to share a glimpse of his daughter Navya's six-month birthday. In the pictures shared by the singer, he is seen posing with his wife Disha Parmar, and daughter Navya in a few snaps followed by a video wherein the family sang a birthday song for little Navya while Rahul-Disha cut the cake. He also shared one picture with the entire family consisting of Navya's parents, grandparents, and aunt.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rahul wrote, "Our little lady is 6 Months already."

Take a look at the post shared by Rahul Vaidya on his daughter Navya's half-birthday:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's daughter Navya

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announced their pregnancy in May 2023 and welcomed a baby girl in September 2023. The couple posted many adorable moments of their newborn baby. After a few months, during their daughter's naming ceremony, Rahul and Disha revealed the name of their daughter to be Navya Vaidya. Navya means praiseworthy. Last month, in February, the couple revealed the face of their baby.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's love story

Rahul and Disha met through a common friend and worked on a music video. Their chemistry made people wonder if they were dating. However, they denied dating rumors and mentioned that they were just friends. However, Rahul realized his love and the desire to propose and settle down with the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress in Bigg Boss 14 house as he was surrounded by strangers. He proposed to Disha in the Bigg Boss house which became one of the highlights of the season.

The couple got married on July 16, 2021.

