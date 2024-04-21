Ever since Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya revealed their daughter, Navya's face to their fans, fans can't stop gushing over her cuteness! Those chubby cheeks, beautiful eyes, and overloaded cuteness can melt anyone's heart! Disha and Rahul have been living the most special phase of their lives and that is parenthood. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time on September 20, 2023, when they welcomed Navya.

DishUl were over the moon as they welcomed a daughter as their first child. During his stint in Bigg Boss 14, Rahul had expressed his wish of having a girl as his first child, and this wish was fulfilled when he became father to Navya. Yesterday, Navya completed seven months on April 20.

Rahul Vaidya posts adorable PICS:

Considering this as the most special day of their lives, Rahul Vaidya shared adorable pictures with Disha Parmar and Navya. These heart-melting snaps will surely leave you in awe! In the caption of this post, he wrote, "Happy 7 months Birthday My Blessing Navuuu babaaa."

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's post:

Throwback to Rahul and Disha's love story:

While Bigg Boss 14 is called out to be a controversial show, it turned out to be a matchmaker for Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya. Before entering the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Rahul and Disha were close friends and had feelings for each other. However, it was Rahul's proposal on Bigg Boss 14, when Disha accepted his marriage proposal and their relationship began. The couple had a lavish wedding on July 16, 2021, and on May 19, 2023, they announced their pregnancy on social media.

About Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's work front:

Disha Parmar has been a part of several shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 and more. In her acting career, she has collaborated thrice with Nakuul Mehta. Their on-screen chemistry won the hearts of fans every time they appeared together. She gained a massive fan following owing to her acting prowess.

Speaking about Rahul Vaidya, the singer has been a part of several reality shows such as Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more. Over the years, he has lent voices to several songs.

