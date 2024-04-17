Singer Rahul Vaidya was recently in Dubai and flew to Kolkata this morning for a show. However, before flying to the City of Joy, the singer had a distressing time in Dubai as the weather worsened over the day. The Bigg Boss 14 fame shared a series of photos and videos sharing with fans glimpses of how bad the situation is. One clip showed him wading through knee-deep water and another picture showed that maximum flights were canceled at the airport.

Rahul Vaidya wading through knee-deep water

Early in the morning, Rahul Vaidya shared a clip showing the clouds in the sky. He had a positive start to the day and made the most of the weather as he sat on the balcony overlooking the cityscape, with a cup of tea and sang the classic Hindi track, Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai. Around 3 PM, sharing a video of the rainy weather, he wrote, “It’s almost become dark at 2:58 PM.”

However, things took a turn for the worse as he had to step out. Sharing a clip from the mall, he showed his fans the long queue for a cab. Once outside, expensive cars are seen half-submerged on the streets and water everywhere as he wrote, "It's quite bad here." The next clip showed him walking through knee-deep water holding his white sneakers in his hand and rolling his jeans up to his knees. But his sense of humor was intact as he captioned the video, '"Habibi, welcome to Dubai." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Check out Rahul Vaidya's video here:

Once inside the car, Vaidya captured the flooded streets and shared that it only rained for a few hours, not even an entire day, and this is how the condition is. Luckily, he managed to reach the airport on time. Posting a picture with an individual, he thanked his first family in Dubai for bailing him out and helping him to reach the airport when the whole of Dubai had come to a standstill.

At the airport, he shared the boarding display to show that almost all flights were canceled. He wrote, "Just look at this. 95% flights cancelled. Just imagine how bad is the situation in Dubai. I have a show in Kolkata, so need to reach anyhow." After boarding the flight, he expressed his gratitude and shared that he was one of the lucky ones to make it out of Dubai and hopefully, he will reach Kolkata soon.

A few days back, before he flew to Dubai, Rahul and his wife Disha Parmar enjoyed a luxury cruise trip and they took baby Navya along. A few of their friends also tagged along, and Rahul shared the pictures yesterday.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan share incidents on how life changed post show