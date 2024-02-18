Shivangi Joshi is currently enjoying her break after her show Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka wrapped up. The actress played a fierce journalist in the show. After wrapping up the show, the actress has been spending quality time with her family. She recently treated her fans with an exciting dance video on Alia Bhatt's popular song. Fans were elated to catch a glimpse of Shivangi dancing a gap. Her co-star from a recent show Kushal Tandon also reacted to the video.

Shivangi Joshi performs on Alia Bhatt's Meri Jaan

Shivangi Joshi posted a dancing video on Instagram. The actress was seen performing on the popular number Meri Jaan from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai. The song is a sensuous one and the actress made sure to shed her cuteness and go a little bold for the song. She wore a white top and a black skirt making her look quite desirable.

While fans bombarded the post with their comments about how much they liked Joshi's performance, her co-star Kushal Tandon from Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka too couldn't resist posting a comment. He commented on the post with a loved emoji and fire emoticon which indicated that Joshi's performance was lit.

Have a look at Shivangi Joshi's dance and Kushal Tandon's response-

Shivangi Joshi's journey in the TV industry

Shivangi Joshi started her acting career at a very early age. She was a part of Preetika Rao and Harshad Arora's Beintehaa, wherein she played the character of the lead's sister. She bagged Begusarai opposite Vishal Aditya Singh and post that, bagged Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivangi had a great run with that show and rose to fame with the same. Her chemistry with co-actor Mohsin Khan was quite celebrated. After spending almost five years on that set, the makers introduced a generation leap, leading to Joshi and other actors' exit from the show.

Soon after, Shivangi bagged Balika Vadhu 2 and Bekaboo. Se also tried her hand on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. After playing a cameo in Ekta Kapoor's Bekaboo, she was roped in as a lead in their new show Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, which recently wrapped up.

