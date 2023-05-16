Shivangi Joshi is all smiles as she poses in a pristine white dress on Maldives vacation; PICS

Shivangi Joshi rose to fame after essaying the lead role of Naira in Rajan Shahi's longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was a part of the show for 6 long years and impressed the audience with her acting chops. Not only her talent but her amazing fashion sense has also been the talk of the town for a while now. Be it heavily embellished lehengas or stunning modern outfits, the actress nails every outfit like a pro and proved to be one of the most stylish actresses in the industry.

Currently, Shivangi Joshi has been spending some quality time with her family in the Maldives. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been constantly sharing pictures and videos from her vacation on her social media handle. Now a few hours ago, Shivangi dropped some more breathtaking photos on her Instagram. In these snaps, the diva is seen wearing a white inner and a transparent net dress. The actress styled her hair into a bun and is all smiles as she poses by the beach.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Shivangi Joshi's professional life:

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi starred in Balika Vadhu 2 and won the hearts of the audience. She had also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. She recently featured in a web show called Jab We Matched, a four-episode romance drama. Shivangi Joshi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's recently launched show Bekaboo. The actress played a cameo role in the initial episodes of Bekaboo and essayed the role of Rajpari.

Shivangi is all set to stun the audience again by playing a new unique role in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show. As per the report, the actress will be seen playing the role of a journalist, the female lead. Reportedly, Shivangi is confirmed and signed for the project, and she will be seen opposite actor Kushal Tandon.

