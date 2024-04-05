Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad sprints to rescue Akeer just as he is about to step in front of a truck

Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved TV shows right now. The show keeps the audiences glued to their screens with its high-voltage drama and interesting twists and turns.

The current track of the compelling saga revolves around Angad and Sahiba’s life post a leap of six years. The two will cross paths once again after a tragic separation due to their son, Akeer. While Sahiba is living with Diljeet and her son, Akeer after the reboot, Angad is shown to be fulfilling his duties as a brother to Simran. The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the lead roles. In one of the latest episodes, we see Angad rushing to save Akeer from a road accident.

Will Angad be able to save Akeer?

The latest installments of Teri Meri Doriyaann showed Angad's unexpected meetings with his son, Akeer, who resides with Sahiba and is oblivious to their connection. During another encounter, Angad attempts to talk to Akeer, but he evades him and flees. Upon finally catching Akeer, his words trigger memories of Sahiba's behavior in Angad's mind.

Furthermore, Akeer learns from a friend that the buffalo owner, Sattu, has complained to Sahiba about him and she is searching for him. Angad asks Akeer if he is scared of his mother. Akeer shares that even his father fears his mother. This makes Angad form a negative opinion about Akeer’s mother, who is none other than Sahiba.

Akeer begins to escape the situation. He tries to run away as Sahiba cycles towards him. Akeer unknowingly moves closer to a tempo. On seeing the truck approaching Akeer, Sahiba loses her balance and falls off the bicycle. She calls out for help. Meanwhile, Angad who is cleaning his foot also witnesses Akeer in danger. He makes an attempt to rescue the little boy.

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

The drama show, Teri Meri Doriyaann has a captivating plotline that follows the intertwining tale of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters. It features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, and Prachi Hada in pivotal roles. The show is bankrolled by Cockrow and Shaika Films and airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

