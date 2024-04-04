Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba decides to keep her relationship truth a secret from Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann has been intriguing the viewers with its captivating plotline which follows the intertwining tale of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters. The series, which stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the lead roles of Angad and Sahiba, respectively, is currently showcasing the story post a leap of 6 years. Angad and Sahiba are shown to be living separately after the reboot.

Sahiba’s big decision

The recent episodes of Teri Meri Doriyaann depicted Sahiba coming across Angad after 6 years. The two parted ways due to a misunderstanding. While Sahiba is living with Diljeet and her son, Akeer post the leap, Angad is seen fulfilling his duties as a brother to Simran. Angad has developed hatred for Sahiba and he cannot stand her.

It so happens that Sahiba spots Angad coming out of Simran’s room at the hospital and realizes that it is he who saved Akeer. She recalls all the memories of how Angad disappointed her and betrayed her trust. She leaves the scene and does not come face-to-face with Angad. Now, in the coming episodes, Sahiba will think as Akeer’s mother and will make a firm decision to shield the truth about her relationship with Diljeet and Akeer from Angad.

On the other hand, Angad, who is unaware of the fact that Akeer is his son, is slowly developing a bond with him. They cross paths at a market where Angad dropped by to buy something for Simran. He also rescues Akeer from getting hit by a truck. Sahiba scolds Akeer for his mischievous behavior. He also acknowledges the same and apologizes for being irresponsible. Angad is forced to form a negative image of Sahiba as a mother who allowed such a dangerous situation to occur.

Take a look at Teri Meri Doriyaann’s recent promo:

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

The drama show, Teri Meri Doriyaann features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, and Prachi Hada in pivotal roles. Cockrow and Shaika Films produce it. The show airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

