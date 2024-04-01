The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma recalls claiming to be the producer of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju; here's why

The Great Indian Kapil Show's first episode was released on Netflix on March 29th. The Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, were the special guests, sharing some interesting stories about their family, including memories of the late Rishi Kapoor.

Additionally, Kapil Sharma shared some segments of the show on his YouTube channel. In an eight-minute clip, we got to hear more interesting revelations from the legendary 'Kapoors.' In the clip, Kapil Sharma shared how he watched Sanju in Amsterdam.

When Kapil Sharma claimed to be the producer of Sanju

Sharing his experience, Kapil recalled a humorous incident that happened with him in Amsterdam. He mentioned being there when Ranbir Kapoor's movie Sanju was released in 2018. He said that although he had bought tickets in advance, he arrived at the theater slightly late because movie theaters in Amsterdam are located quite far from the city center.

He said, “Toh maine google par aapki aur meri photo nikali. Maine kaha, ‘see, this movie, he’s the star and I am the producer of the movie.’ Toh usne bola ki, ‘Okay you’re the producer, I’ll allow you.’ Aapki movie hum vahan dekh kar aaye the. (So, I searched on Google for your and my photo together. I said, 'See, this movie, he’s the star and I am the producer of the movie.' So, he said, 'Okay you’re the producer, I’ll allow you.' We watched your movie there).” Further, Kapil Sharma praised Ranbir Kapoor for his performance in the movie Sanju.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

In addition to sharing candid revelations and life stories, the Kapoors thoroughly enjoyed their time on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sunil Grover's appearance as Dafli and his interaction with Ranbir Kapoor became a standout moment. Their chemistry on stage had the audience in stitches, with Neetu and Riddhima enjoying Dafli's antics with Ranbir.

The show also featured discussions within the Kapoor family about how Ranbir has changed since becoming a father. Ranbir shared his experiences of changing diapers and becoming a burp specialist, while Riddhima reminisced about collecting crabs in the sewers during their childhood at their grandparents' house.

For those unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show has an exciting lineup of celebrity guests. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer will be on the next episode. You can watch a new episode on Netflix every Saturday at 8 PM.

