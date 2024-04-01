The Great Indian Kapil Show had its pilot episode released on Netflix on March 29th. The Kapoor Khandaan, i.e., Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, graced the opening episode and shared numerous unheard anecdotes. From revealing interesting tales related to the late Rishi Kapoor to some sweet memories as a family, the trio had a great time on the show.

Apart from the episode available to stream on Netflix, a few segments of the show were shared by Kapil Sharma on his official YouTube channel. In the eight-minute clip, we have a few more revelations landed by the legendary 'Kapoors.'

Salman Khan was a bartender at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's wedding

During his conversation with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kapil Sharma asked her if it was true that Salman Khan was a bartender at her wedding. She nodded and said yes. Sharing the details of the incident, Neetu Kapoor elaborated that Salman Khan came and told her that he would become the bartender, to which she agreed.

Further, Neetu added, "Jo waiter the unhone aake bola ki, khatam ho raha hai liquor, tequila wagerah sab khatam ho raha hai. Toh Rishi ji ne bola main toh itne hi leke aaya tha. Khatam kaise ho sakta hai. (The waiter said, "Liquor is running out; tequila and other drinks are all running out." So Rishi Ji said that I brought enough, how can it get finished?)."

"Fir dekha toh saare jo aaye guests woh apna drink fek rahe hai and Salman Khan ko rahe rahe hai aur do (Then I saw that all the guests who had come were throwing their drinks and going to Salman Khan for getting more drinks)," she shared. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress expressed that after Rishi Kapoor witnessed how everyone was throwing drinks to get another one from Salman Khan, he asked the latter to leave his bartender duty.

Riddhima Kapoor was Salman Khan's fan

In the newly released segment of The Great Indian Kapil Show, we discovered a sweet fact. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was Salman Khan's fan and even had his poster in her cupboard. As they discussed, Ranbir Kapoor mentioned having Sanjay Dutt's poster in his cupboard. To this, Archana Puran Singh delightedly told the Animal actor, "And then you did Sanju."

For the uninitiated, Sanju is a biographical drama film starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie chronicles the life of the Khal Nayak actor and focuses on his drug addiction, arrest, acting career, and bond with his father, Sunil Dutt.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

Besides candid revelations and tales related to their life, the Kapoors had a fun time at The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sunil Grover's entry as Dafli and interaction with Ranbir Kapoor turned out to be one of the major highlights. Their iconic chemistry on the stage left the audience in splits, and Neetu and Riddhima could not help but witness Dafli's romance with Ranbir.

Also, the show had Kapoor Khandaan discussing how Ranbir has changed ever since he became a father. The actor shared that he has changed diapers but particularly is a burp specialist. On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor mentioned how they spent their childhood collecting crabs in the sewers at their grandparents' house.

For the uninitiated, The Great Indian Kapil Show has an exciting lineup of celebrity guests. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer will appear on the show in the next episode. The makers will stream a new episode on Netflix every Saturday at 8 PM.

