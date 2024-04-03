Popular diva Asha Negi has been a part of the telly industry for a long time and gained an immense fan following. The actress rose to fame after playing the role of Purvi Deshmukh in the hit show Pavitra Rishta. After this show, success kissed her feet and Asha went on to star in numerous television shows. Hailing from Dehradun, her professional growth in Mumbai has been quite inspirational.

Asha Negi celebrates 13 years in Mumbai:

A few hours back, Asha Negi shared a gratitude post on her social media handle as she completed 13 long years in the city of dreams. She shared a reel on the hit show Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and penned a long note expressing her gratitude.

The Pavitra Rishta actress wrote, "Shukriya. Meharabani. Karam. I complete 13th years in this beautiful city today and I’m lost for words. Just want to thank everybody who has touched my life in any possible way. I still remember the times, when this small town girl from Dehradun packed her bags after somehow convincing her family, that she’ll be back in three months if nothing materialises. And the lord has been so kind to give me all that I wished for and so much more for all that he didn’t. Gratitude fills my heart as I reflect on this incredible journey. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of it.."

Take a look at Asha Negi's post here-

More about Asha Negi's role in Pavitra Rishta:

In Pavitra Rishta, Asha Negi played the role of Ankita Lokhande's adopted daughter. She starred opposite Rithvik Dhanjani and their pairing was adored by the viewers. Their on-screen chemistry struck the right chord with the audience and they went on to become fans favorite couple. Their reel romance turned real. Asha and Rithvik fell in love while shooting for the show and started dating in 2013. However, their relationship lasted for 7 years and in 2020 they decided to part ways.

About Asha Negi's professional achievements:

Prior to Pavitra Rishta, Asha Negi played a brief role in the hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. After her successful stint in Pavitra Rishta, she went on to star in several fictional and non-fictional shows like Nach Baliye 6, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and so on. Soon Asha stepped into the world of OTT and starred in several series such as Khwabon Ke Parindey, Abhay, and others. Asha has also acted in films like Ludo and Collar Bomb.

