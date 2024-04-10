Rithvik Dhanjani, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry and host, is recognized for his role as Arun Digvijay in the TV series Pavitra Rishta. The actor has shared a series of pictures in stylish traditional attire with a note in the caption on his social media handles.

Rithvik Dhanjani shares a blend of modern and traditional in his pictures

Rithvik took to his Instagram and posted a bunch of pictures from his latest photoshoot where he portrayed Lord Krishna. He rocked a vibrant red floral jacket paired with a shimmering brown dhoti, creating a perfect fusion of contemporary and traditional styles.

To add some flair, he wore golden leather half-gloves and a sleek white pearl bracelet on his wrist. Completing his ensemble were a pair of timeless wingtip formal shoes. And of course, he didn't forget to carry a flute and peacock feathers in his hand. To capture the essence of Lord Krishna, he even applied green and white eyeshadow.

Rithvik Dhanjani’s poetic caption for the pictures

The Pavitra Rishta actor wrote in the caption, “Kṛṣṇa, The one name that carries love like the waves carry wind, and yet sounds incomplete when taken without his beloved. And he walks the face of the earth yet again amidst you and me, searching for her. He waits patiently, he walks empty streets and enters dark alleys. He adorns the best jewels and expensive silk in colors that she loves. He plays the flute and drowns himself in music, he dances yearning her presence. He carries gentleness like hope on his eye lids and fierceness of the longing in his eyes. If you stare long enough, you’ll see her. You will see his Radha in him.”

More about Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjan started his acting career on the TV show Bandini. He gained recognition for his role as Arun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta. Apart from these, he appeared in various TV series like Bairi Piya, Tere Liye, and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

His film debut was in Jo Hum Chahein, where he played the character Akash. Additionally, he took part in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, and Dare 2 Dance. Not only that, he has also hosted several shows such as India’s Best Dramebaaz, India’s Raw Star, and Super Dancer.

