Asha Negi is known for her role as Purvi Deshmukh in one of the longest-running TV series, Pavitra Rishta. The actress, who has worked in several shows, shared a picture with her fans, along with a quirky caption referencing a dialogue from the beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Asha Negi delights her fans with witty caption from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Asha Negi shared a picture with an interesting caption. She wrote in the caption, “Kajal laga kar khud ko Swarg se utari hui Kokil Kanthil Apsara samajhti hoon.. (I feel like a cuckoo beauty nymph descended from heaven when I apply Kajal).” The dialogue from the caption comes from an old episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Fans reaction

As soon as Asha posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section with sweet comments and expressed their love for her. One user wrote, “You're a sunflower in a field of roses.” Another user commented, “Basss ye captions aur ye beautyy isse best kuch b nahi.”

About the iconic dialogue from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

In an episode of the show, Jethalal tried to relax on a Sunday, but Daya had other plans. He wasn't pleased when she suggested going to an event on his day off. Looking at Daya with disappointment, Jethalal's expression was misinterpreted as romantic by her. Daya asked why he was looking at her like that. She urged him to speak up and not keep it to himself, wondering if he wanted to say she looked very beautiful that day. What Jethalal said remains an iconic line! He said, "Sirf Khoobsurat nahi, Swarg se utri hui kokil kanthi apsara lag rahi ho. (Not just beautiful, you look like a celestial nymph descended from heaven)."

More about Asha Negi

Asha Negi made her acting debut with the role of Madhura in Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. Later, she joined Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Apeksha Malhotra. However, she is widely recognized for her performance in Pavitra Rishta as Purvi Deshmukh. She was a part of several reality shows, such as Nach Baliye 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and more. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Ludo.

