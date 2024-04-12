Asha Negi drops beautiful picture, but caption with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah twist steals limelight

Asha Negi, known for her role as Purvi Deshmukh in TV series, Pavitra Rishta has shared a picture with a witty caption. Take a look!

By Sonali Lambiwala
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  01:51 PM IST |  3.2K
Image: Asha Negi Instagram handle
Image: Asha Negi Instagram handle

Asha Negi is known for her role as Purvi Deshmukh in one of the longest-running TV series, Pavitra Rishta. The actress, who has worked in several shows, shared a picture with her fans, along with a quirky caption referencing a dialogue from the beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Asha Negi delights her fans with witty caption from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Asha Negi shared a picture with an interesting caption. She wrote in the caption, “Kajal laga kar khud ko Swarg se utari hui Kokil Kanthil Apsara samajhti hoon.. (I feel like a cuckoo beauty nymph descended from heaven when I apply Kajal).” The dialogue from the caption comes from an old episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Related Stories

Karan Wahi's PIC with Asha Negi and Sehban Asim wins hearts
tv
Karan Wahi's PIC with Asha Negi and Sehban Asim wins hearts
Disha Parmar melts hearts with PIC of Rahul Vaidya and daughter Navya
tv
Disha Parmar melts hearts with PIC of Rahul Vaidya and daughter Navya


Fans reaction

As soon as Asha posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section with sweet comments and expressed their love for her. One user wrote, “You're a sunflower in a field of roses.” Another user commented, “Basss ye captions aur ye beautyy isse best kuch b nahi.” 

About the iconic dialogue from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

In an episode of the show, Jethalal tried to relax on a Sunday, but Daya had other plans. He wasn't pleased when she suggested going to an event on his day off. Looking at Daya with disappointment, Jethalal's expression was misinterpreted as romantic by her. Daya asked why he was looking at her like that. She urged him to speak up and not keep it to himself, wondering if he wanted to say she looked very beautiful that day. What Jethalal said remains an iconic line! He said, "Sirf Khoobsurat nahi, Swarg se utri hui kokil kanthi apsara lag rahi ho. (Not just beautiful, you look like a celestial nymph descended from heaven)."

More about Asha Negi

Asha Negi made her acting debut with the role of Madhura in Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. Later, she joined Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Apeksha Malhotra. However, she is widely recognized for her performance in Pavitra Rishta as Purvi Deshmukh. She was a part of several reality shows, such as Nach Baliye 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and more. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Ludo.

ALSO READ: Mangal Lakshmi’s Deepika Singh celebrates Gangaur festival ‘in all its glory’, see PICS

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sonali Lambiwala

Journalism grad with a knack for spicing up words. Former employee of India News, The Economic Times, and Zomato.

...

Credits: Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles