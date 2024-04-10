Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in Pavitra Rishta, and her husband Vicky Jain are grabbing attention with their recently released music video Laa Pila De Sharaab. This music video marks Vicky’s debut in the entertainment industry. In an exclusive interview, Vicky and Ankita shared insights into their families' reactions to the music video Laa Pila De Sharaab.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s family reacts to the song

When asked about Vicky’s mother's reaction to the song, Vicky Jain said, “My family’s reaction was nothing. It was like ‘Why are you holding that bottle?’ So, it’s fine, they are just happy in everything what we’re doing. And we both are looking happy, we are spending a lot of time together. The main idea of doing so much work together is this also.”

He added, “People asks us how is it coming out professionally but this is our personal zone we are in.” Ankita stated, “This is more beautiful. We are spending a lot of time together. Usually, we don’t get this much of time because he’s in Bilaspur or I am here. Jab Vicky aate bhi hai toh bhi mai shoot kar rahi hoti hu. (Even when Vicky comes, I am still shooting.) So, nowadays we are spending quite a good time together.”

Behind the scene of Laa Pila De Sharaab

The song Laa Pila De Sharaab features Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Saurabh Sachdev. It is sung by Vishal Mishra and beautifully composed by Manan Bhardwaj. The song was released on April 5 on the official YouTube channel of T-Series. Sharing a glimpse of their fun moments, T-series has released a behind-the-scenes video of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Saurabh Sachdeva's song Laa Pila De Sharaab.

About Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were a part of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. They made headlines because of their constant arguments and disagreements. Their fights left viewers wondering if they would part ways after the show. Unfortunately, Vicky Jain was eliminated from the show before reaching the finals, while Ankita emerged as one of the top 5 finalists in the show. The couple got married on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai after dating each other for three years.

