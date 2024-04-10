Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in Pavitra Rishta, captured hearts with her recently released music video Laa Pila De Sharaab, alongside her husband, Vicky Jain. This music video marks Vicky’s debut in the industry. In an exclusive interview, Ankita Lokhande opened up about the possibility of starring in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie and whether she is currently auditioning or in talks with him.

Ankita Lokhande opens up about collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

When asked about the possibility of starring in a Bhansali film, the Pavitra Rishta actress expressed her heartfelt desire, stating, “I have always been vocal about this. I am in touch with him and not on any particular project but I just want to be in touch with Sanjay sir because I really respect him. I have no words for Sanjay sir. I love Sanjay sir and I love the way he creates that thing. It’s magical.”

She added, “I’ve been seeing him from my childhood. Mai humesha unke hi gaano par dance karti aai hu. (I have always danced to his film’s songs.) I’ve been dreaming to work with him and because of a few of my mistakes I regret those though but I know there will be a time when I will soon be a part of his anything.”

BTS Video of Laa Pila De Sharaab

T-series has released a behind-the-scenes video of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Saurabh Sachdeva's song Laa Pila De Sharaab. The BTS video was shared on social media, giving viewers a glimpse into the fun moments during the music video shoot.

About Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were a part of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. Their constant arguments and disagreements drew considerable attention. Unfortunately, Vicky Jain was eliminated from the show before reaching the finals, while Ankita emerged as one of the top 5 finalists of the show.

Ankita Lokhande appeared in the Bollywood movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda, who not only acted in it but also directed it. The film hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

Ankita announced another project on April 9, a web show, as she shared the poster of her web series Amrapali on Instagram. In this show, Ankita will be seen playing the lead role.

