Popular television couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today. After dating for years, the couple tied the knot on December 14, 2021. The Pavitra Rishta actress has now shared a few pictures from their fun-filled celebration on her social media handles along with a heartfelt note.

Ankita Lokhande's adorable pictures from her anniversary celebration

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a series of pictures capturing the intimate moments between the couple and wrote a heartfelt note. She penned, “Last night we celebrated 6 years of ‘we met, we dated, we’re still not sure how we ended up here but we’re lovin’ it’ kind of love. #Ankita #AnkitaLokhande #VickyJain #AnViKiKahani #6Years #Blessed.”

In the pictures, the duo was seen twinning in white while posing for some romantic clicks. Their bed was beautifully decorated with rose petals. In one of the pictures, a cake and some photo frames can be seen. It seems the couple had a blast on their big day.

Ankita took to her Instagram stories to thank her family for the arrangements on her wedding anniversary. She wrote, “Thanku maa and Ashu for all the beautiful arrangements you did for us in such a short time. You guys are awesome. Love love love the decor and everything you did it yesterday for us.”

Fan reactions

As soon as Ankita Lokhande shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and expressed love for the couple. One user wrote, “Happy 6 years to the couple who is very real and does not fake or do any babu shona baby drama in front of the camera which is the reason why they get judged a lot and trolled too but at the end they love each other and understand each other and that all that matters.” Another user commented, “I love how you celebrate these special days with so much effort love and attention.”

More about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain joined the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17, as a celebrity couple. They, however, made headlines due to their constant arguments and disagreements. After Bigg Boss 17, the couple stuck to each other through thick and thin and emerged stronger. Vicky Jain was evicted from the show before reaching the finals while Ankita finished as one of the top 5 finalists.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks unrecognizable in beggar-like avatar for music video; WATCH