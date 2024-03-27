PIC: Karan Wahi, Arjit Taneja, and Asha Negi redefine BFF goals with new social media post and heartfelt comments

True friendships are hard to find in the entertainment world because of the competition. However, some special friendships have remained strong, like those between Nia Sharma and Krystle Dsouza, Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy, and Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja. These TV stars have amazed us with their close bonds and sense of humor. Among them are Karan Wahi, Arjit Taneja, and Asha Negi. This trio of BFFs never fails to amaze their fans with their pictures and bond.

A Trio of BFFs: Karan Wahi, Arjit Taneja, and Asha Negi

Just a few hours ago, Karan Wahi shared a picture with Arjit Taneja and Asha Negi on his social media handle with a witty caption for his fans and followers. Karan and Arjit were seen twinning in white. Karan teased Asha in the caption and wrote, “#HOPE is All we Have. Humare paas Saakshaat Roop main hai…(We have it in physical form).” He used Barfi’s song Phir Le Aaya Dil for the pictures.

As soon as these pictures were shared by Karan, Asha Negi commented, “Mere do pyaare (My two beloved).” Arjit dropped hearts for the pictures. Fans also flooded the comment section as soon as it was posted. One user wrote, “Yes, Hope ko hindi mein Asha e bulate hein... Rithvik ki interview yaad aagaya. Pyaare log.” Another user commented, “God bless @karanwahi .... FRIENDSHIP... is the BEST ASSET.... We earn in THE LIFETIME.”

About Karan Wahi's professional life:

Karan Wahi has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for quite some time now. Over the years, he has proved his versatility by hosting several reality shows, appearing in several TV series, and even taking part in a dance reality show. Due to his hard work, dedication, and talent, he has a huge fan base and continues to captivate audiences.

Currently, he can be seen in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The show also features Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh in significant roles. In this intriguing new courtroom drama, Karan plays the character of Virat, while Jennifer plays Anushka. Wahi made his debut in the industry with the television series Remix, in which he played the role of Ranveer Sisodia, opposite Shweta Gulati.

