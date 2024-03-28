Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’s Karan Wahi shares fun throwback pic with BFFs Rithvik Dhanjani and Rajat Barmecha

It's often believed that maintaining friendships in the entertainment industry can be challenging due to the constant change of events. However, there are several examples of friendships that have lasted through thick and thin over time. Such friendships include Nia Sharma-Krystle Dsouza, Arjun Bijlani-Mouni Roy, Sriti Jha-Arjit Taneja, and more who emerged to be best friends of the television industry.

Karan Wahi shares a picture with Rithvik Dhanjani and Rajat Barmecha

Karan Wahi took to Instagram stories to share a nostalgic throwback picture with his close friends Rithvik Dhanjani and Rajat Barmecha. It was then shared by Rajat and he wrote, “Post a pic from 4 years ago when the world shut down.” He also wrote, “The start of the Facetime group call season!” The actor shared the picture of them FaceTiming each other four years ago during the pandemic. The throwback photo featuring the three of them gives major friendship goals. The trio's friendship shines with positivity and the joy they share when they're together.

Rithvik Dhanjani is a well-known TV actor and host, recognized for his role as Arun Digvijay in the TV series Pavitra Rishta. He has also showcased his talent in various reality TV shows such as Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jha, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rajat Barmecha is known for his role in the 2010 Bollywood film Udaan. He first came to Mumbai to become a jewelry designer but quickly changed his mind. He started acting by appearing in commercials for brands like Frooti, Sonata, and Max New York Life Insurance.

More about Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi has been a well-known figure in the entertainment industry for a long time now. Throughout his career, he has showcased his talents by hosting reality shows, acting in various TV series, and even competing in dance reality shows. Due to his hard work, and dedication, Karan has a large fan base and continues to impress audiences.

Currently, he is a part of the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani alongside Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh. In this courtroom drama, Karan plays the role of Virat, while Jennifer portrays Anushka. The show premiered on February 12 on Sony LIV.

