Indian daily soaps have emerged as the trendsetters, whether about fashion, rituals, or even family values. Meanwhile, the serials have also given us some of the iconic bahus that live in our hearts rent-free. In fact, some of the female reel characters live with us even after the episodes end. Several actresses have marked their long-lasting impact on viewers in the last few years with their relatable acting prowess.

Let us have a look at the 9 iconic bahus of the Indian telly fraternity, who are often referred to as 'all-time favorites' by the viewers. From Tulsi of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, here's the list of the most loved bahus of Indian television.

1. Anandi- Balika Vadhu

Avika Gor played Anandi, the heart of the Balika Vadhu show. Based on the concept of child marriage, the show was one of the most-watched serials of its time, and topping the TRP charts was its trademark. Anandi's funny and bubbly personality earned her immense love from the audience. Later, Pratyusha Banerjee replaced Avika Gor, and lastly, Balika Vadhu had Toral Rasputra as Anandi. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

2. Tulsi- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Tulsi Virani singlehandedly managed the popularity of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Played impressively by Smriti Irani, Tulsi was like any other Indian bahu who, after getting married, becomes the center of attention in the family. Tulsi's dynamic with her mother-in-law and husband attracted the viewers' attention. Even today, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is the ultimate highlight of Smriti Irani's career.

Advertisement

3. Gopi- Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Apart from dramatic dialogue delivery and typical 'saas-bahu' drama, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya became popular because of Gopi bahu and her equation with her mother-in-law, Kokila. Giaa Manek, who gave life to the character, still enjoys fame for her performance. Nowadays, several clips from shows featuring Gopi have gone viral in no time.

4. Archana- Pavitra Rishta

Innocent, pure, and beautiful! Who would not want a wife like Archana? But when it comes to her becoming a bahu to Manav's mom in Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande won hearts. In fact, it turned out to be her breakthrough, and fans loved watching her opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. From managing household chores to taking care of the family, Archana is an ideal bahu who has Ankita's identity in herself.

5. Parvati- Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Sakshi Tanwar ruled every house with her stint on Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii as Parvati. She emerged as the household personality, and Parvati felt way too relatable to every typical Indian bahu. If 'Adarsh and awesome Bahu' had a face, she was definitely the one. Sakshi enacted Parvati for six continuous years.

6. Akshara- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Needless to say, Akshara is one of the most popular bahus of Hindi daily soaps. She can even be termed the epitome of a typical daughter-in-law. Hina Khan's portrayal of Akshara in the show is probably the best decision the show's makers made. Her onscreen dynamics with Karan Mehra are etched in fans' hearts.

7. Prerna Sharma- Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Undeniably, Shweta Tiwari solidified her status as an actress in the Indian television landscape with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She proved her acting mettle as Prerna Sharma and earned huge popularity. In fact, Prerna became a sensation among the audience, and the Indian women had their emotions attached to her. This proves what kind of recognition Prerna enjoyed in her time.

8. Ishita- Yeh Hain Mohabbatein

Probably the sweetest, kindest, and most humble bahu ever to appear on Indian television, Indian television actress Divyanka Tripathi rose to fame after she signed the dotted lines to play Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. She was seen as an ambitious woman who worked as a dentist and managed her family at the same time. Besides being an ideal bahu, Ishita was a responsible mother to Ruhi and a loving wife to Raman Bhalla.

Advertisement

9. Sandhya Rathi- Diya Aur Baati Hum

Deepika Singh as Sandhya Rathi was a treat for the Indian viewers. The avid viewers of the Indian daily soaps found the actress as captivating, intriguing, and relatable as Sandhya. Her strong will to become an IAS officer and her determination to overcome the hurdles inspired many women to stand on their own feet. The way she achieved her goal of becoming an administrator by going against all odds is praised even today. However, Diya Aur Baati Hum did not only have Sandhya as an ideal bahu but Sooraj Rathi as an ideal husband.

So, these are some iconic bahus that appeared in the Indian daily soaps. However, this list can be even longer as the serials have given us many more 'Adarsh Bahus' to praise and connect ourselves with. Don't miss commenting about your all-time favorite Indian TV bahu!

ALSO READ: From Krushna Abhishek to Debina Bonnerjee: Doubly blessed! 6 TV celebs who are blessed with twins