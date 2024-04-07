It’s hard to find genuine friends in the industry of glamor and entertainment. However, some special friendships remain strong, like those between Nia Sharma and Krystle Dsouza, Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy, and Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja. These TV stars have impressed fans with their close bonds. Karan Wahi, Sehban Asim, and Asha Negi are among them.

Karan Wahi shares picture with his BFFs

A few hours ago, Karan Wahi took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie with his friends Asha Negi and Sehban Asim. He wrote a lovely caption, “Kabhi kabhi Lagta hai kuch toh Acha Kia Hoga ki Ye Mil Gayye…” He used the song Yaaron sung by the late singer KK.

Fan reactions

As soon as Karan Wahi posted the picture, Sehban Asim commented, “Janeman! @karanwahi.” Asha Negi was all hearts as she wrote, “Yaaro ka Yaar!” whereas, Arjit Taneja reacted with a heart. Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their happiness and love for their friendship. One user wrote, “Asha, Sehban and Karan supremacy.” Another user requested to bring Asha and Jennifer Winget together. They wrote, “I NEED Jen & Asha to meet up again. @karanwahi & @sehban_azim, please make it happen!! please also include Namita in your plans.”

More about Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. He has shown his versatility over the years by hosting various reality shows, and appearing in several TV series. He also participated in a dance reality show. Due to his hard work, dedication, and talent, he has a large fan following and continues to entertain audiences. Currently, he is playing the lead role in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, alongside Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh in significant roles. In this captivating new courtroom drama, Karan plays the character of Virat, while Jennifer portrays Anushka. Wahi made his acting debut in the industry with the television series Remix, where he played the role of Ranveer Sisodia, opposite Shweta Gulati. He is known for playing the role of Dr. Siddhant Modi in the medical youth show Dill Mill Gayye. He has also participated in several reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

