51 Must-Try Auburn Hair Color Ideas to Ignite Your Style

With a vibrant hue resembling flickering flames, auburn hair burns with the radiance of reddish-orange strands intertwined with golden-brown embers. As captivating as it is stunning, auburn hair color often referred to as "dark ginger," exudes a sense of intelligence, boldness, intrigue, and sensuality that redheads are renowned for.

However, do not make the mistake of thinking that auburn hair only comes in one style. The possibilities are endless, from root melts to ombre highlights, offering ample opportunities for creativity with this fiery hue. In fact, we've curated some of the top auburn hair color ideas to inspire your next salon appointment and to ignite a fierce confidence that sets you apart from the rest. So let's celebrate this gorgeous red hue with your unique and individual twist!

51 Auburn Hair Color Ideas

1. Faded Auburn

The faded auburn color is a go-to hue if you’re looking for a style that’s both easy and elegant. This understated yet breathtaking blend of chestnut and auburn will perfectly complement a variety of hairstyles. Whether you sport a short pixie cut, a sassy bob, or flowing long waves, this versatile shade is bound to suit you!

2. Thick Auburn Highlights

Follow in the footsteps of Kerry Washington’s sleek and minimalistic style. Enhance the natural tone of your locks by adding some chunky auburn red highlights that provide an extra dose of opulence. You can always schedule a hair appointment later if you wish to go all in.

3. Violet Auburn

For those seeking an unapologetically chic and daring style, look no further than this exquisite shade of violet auburn hair. Guaranteed to stun those in your presence, indulge your bold side and go all out, my fearless ladies!

4. Auburn And Copper Balayage

Revamp your look before starting your new job with a full-on makeover! Want to spice up your long locks? Opt for the hottest hair trend of the season — auburn and copper balayage. Trust us, this chic and stylish option will perfectly complement your creative personality.

5. Classic Auburn

When one imagines the auburn hair color, Debra Messing's luxurious and deep hue comes to mind as it effortlessly merges both fiery red and deep brown tones into a seamless, captivating color.

6. Dark Red Auburn

A touch of dark auburn dye to your tresses can instantly transform your entire vibe into something fierce. Plus, when paired with a deep-toned base, this bold auburn color will undeniably make heads turn whenever you grace any occasion.

7. Bold Auburn Highlights

These stunning auburn locks serve as the perfect solution for those seeking a bold and exciting hair transformation without sacrificing their entire aesthetic.

8. Black Hair with Auburn Highlights

Trust us, this magnificent blend of rich black and vibrant auburn strands will leave you feeling fabulous no matter where you go. Whether you're rocking a stylish pixie cut or flaunting a chic bob, the infusion of auburn highlights is sure to take your appearance to a whole new level.

9. Brick Red Auburn

The red auburn hair shade of Darby Stanchfield is solid evidence that a color's vividity doesn't necessarily depend on being on the lighter side of the spectrum to captivate attention.

10. Cinnamon Brown And Auburn Balayage

Indulge in the exquisite hues of cinnamon brown and auburn, flawlessly blended to fashion a natural and gentle appearance. If you're seeking an enthralling yet subdued tone, this rich shade is the ultimate choice for you.

11. Spiced Cider

In certain lighting, this stunning spiced cider hue may appear as a deep chocolate brown, yet when viewed under alternative lighting, it reveals a rich and vibrant rusty red tone that simply takes your breath away.

12. Brown Auburn And Pink Ombre

Imagine combining these two exquisite hues together. And maybe you've had doubts about the potential outcome. But feast your eyes on the lustrous masterpiece that is rose gold auburn hair color with pink ombre.

13. Chocolate And Cinnamon

Geena Davis can keep her natural brunette eyebrows without worrying about an unsightly contrast, thanks to this delectably darker auburn color hair.

14. Auburn Violet Pixie

Injecting some violet into your locks will give your style a stunning burst of color and radiant shine. It's the ideal way to take your look to the next level.

15. Auburn With Blonde Highlights

If you want to add some fierceness to your look, there's nothing quite like rich auburn hair with blonde highlights. It's a sexy and bold combination that can instantly elevate your entire appearance and attitude. Give it a try today and see just how much power a new hairstyle can give you!

16. Golden Auburn

While some may argue that pulling off golden hair is risky, it shouldn't deter you from exploring your inner gold goddess. By simply adding some subtle highlights or lowlights to your already gorgeous golden locks, you'll achieve a stunning fusion of honey and caramel hues. Trust us, your unique and sultry auburn-golden hair will have heads turning and jaws dropping.

17. Amber

The exquisite hue of Julia Roberts' hair gracefully blends the hues of fiery red, warm brown, and sweet honey blonde, producing an overall appearance of authentic beauty.

18. Pink And Auburn

Step outside your comfort zone and let your hair do the talking. For those daring enough to make a statement, embrace the powerful duo of pink and auburn. This bold combination injects personality and vibrancy into your locks without overwhelming your look.

19. Darkest Auburn

Craving a new look for your hair but not willing to lose the dark charm of brown? Let Rachel Bloom show you how adding a touch of auburn can bring a whole new dimension to your color without compromising on the rich, deep hues.

20. Auburn on Blonde

Indulge your blonde locks in an explosion of vibrancy with the enchanting hue of auburn. With its bold and edgy vibe, this sensational hair color will imbue your tresses with mesmerizing dimension and elevate your striking persona to new heights.

21. Half-And-Half Auburn Hair Color

Instagram has recently been ablaze with the ravishing half-and-half hair color style. However, for those who yearn to blaze trails as opposed to just following them, adorning your tresses with a sprinkle of highlights at the crown of the darker tones, all of which perfectly complement the luminous bronze hues, will ensure that you slay all that you survey!

22. Auburn Orange Hair

When it comes to auburn hair, the options for exploration are truly endless. Don't settle for a one-note hue — instead, play with an array of shades until you've crafted the perfect look. For something bold and daring, consider combining the richness of auburn with the vibrant zest of orange.

23. Brown Hair with Auburn Highlights

Elevate your hair game with delicate auburn highlights. Transform your locks with a trendy shade that will give your tresses a lustrous glow. What's more, this versatile hue complements all skin and facial features — making it the perfect choice for anyone!

24. Rust

With a hue that is almost authentically natural, it is the richness and power of Julianne Moore's delightful tint that creates an admirable auburn.

25. Light Auburn

If you're keen to experiment with auburn but aren't ready to go full-on brunette, Heather Graham has the perfect solution — her lighter auburn shade is simply fantastic. Whether you're a natural blonde or a light brunette, this option lets you dabble in auburn without going too dark or dramatic. Give it a try!

26. Auburn to Blonde Balayage

Take your blonde hair to new heights with a touch of auburn. A balayage of auburn and blonde will leave you the star of any party.

27. Ruby

If you're looking for a vibrant and standout auburn like Rihanna, keeping the brightness is crucial. To sustain this remarkable auburn hair color, experimenting with a color-depositing treatment is the way to go!

28. Soft Auburn Highlights

With her auburn base color serving as a sturdy foundation, Ellie Kemper adds just a whisper of lightness to her highlights. The resulting effect is an exquisite sense of depth that subtly flirts with contrast, without any of the flashy frills that other techniques might add.

29. Rose Gold Auburn

Although auburn hair has always been a timeless choice, the recent trend of rose gold hair color is stealing the spotlight. By adding a touch of rose gold undertones to a light auburn base, a stunning and one-of-a-kind hair color can be achieved. For an extra touch of allure, consider styling the hair into a playful short curly bob to fully accentuate the beauty of this color.

30. Molten Auburn Gold

For flawless hair color, nothing beats a seamless blend. The secret to this hairdo is precisely that — a delightful marriage of deep brown auburn roots with a lustrous, honey-blonde hue at the tips. Behold this dazzling double-tone hairdo!

31. Multicolor Auburn Balayage

Embrace the thrill of a multicolored balayage by adorning your locks with rich ginger, deep brown, and velvety purple auburn tones. The mesmerizing blend will undoubtedly catch the attention of all who lay their eyes on your striking new look.

32. Subtle Auburn

The subdued charm of auburn can still take your breath away. Kate Mara's understated tone radiates with ethereal elegance, accentuating the delicate tones of her fair complexion.

33. Copper Ends

Anika Noni Rose's updo was transformed into a playful masterpiece with the addition of a mere hint of coppery red. Give this look a try and you surely won’t be disappointed!

34. Electric Auburn

Poison Ivy of the DC comic universe undoubtedly rocked the most impressive hair among all the notorious supervillains out there. Her fiery red locks coupled with an electric green outfit made heads turn wherever she went. And now, you too have the chance to stand out from the crowd with a daring choice of bright auburn hair color that'll surely grab all the attention.

35. Merlot Auburn

Drew Barrymore's luxurious dark auburn locks emit a radiance of shine and glamor that elevates her overall appearance, particularly when accentuated with luscious curls that are both voluminous and sophisticated.

36. Russet

Susan Sarandon's signature sexy look wouldn't be complete without her almost-brown dark auburn hair, which she's been rocking for decades. It's a stunning and timeless hairstyle that adds an element of sophistication to her overall vibe, and one that's been envied and emulated by countless fans.

37. Auburn Apricot

Feast your eyes upon the dark auburn with hints of apricot — a hue that boasts a quiet beauty. Though it may appear subdued at first glance, it is far from dull. In fact, this subtle auburn hair color imbues the wearer with a hint of enigmatic allure.

38. Copper Toned Auburn

The hottest trend in hair coloring these days is taking traditional hues and infusing them with a metallic shine. This isn't just a passing fad — it's a trend with serious style credentials. If you want to embrace this edgy look, consider adding a touch of copper metallic to an auburn base. The effect is striking and dimensional, especially when styled in cascading curls.

39. Mahogany Auburn

The luscious hue of Marilu Henner's locks bears a resemblance to the smooth and rich surface of cherrywood. Its brilliant shine adds a glossy finish, making it a stunning feature of her overall appearance.

40. Cherry Cola Auburn

With the fascinating intensity of brown hair and a playful, lively kick, Megan Mullally's red tint has a chilly, cool-tone allure.

41. Ginger Auburn

Indulge in the ultimate hue fantasy by opting for not one but two shades of fiery red! Combine a rich, sultry auburn base with playful pops of vibrant ginger highlights to effortlessly channel an alluring and youthful vibe. Trust us, the glistening sun-kissed streaks blended seamlessly with the amber backdrop are a match made in hair heaven! Elevate the look by styling your cascading tresses in voluminous curls that spill elegantly past your waist, and you're guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go!

42. Reverse Auburn Root Melt

Traditionally, root melting entails a transition from a darker hue at the roots to a lighter one towards the tips. However, this new style brings an exciting twist to the conventional coloring technique. Witness the gradual melding of a spicy ginger-tinged auburn hair color at the roots, seamlessly fusing into a deep and luxurious mahogany brown, producing a captivatingly sultry effect.

43. Burnt Orange

Sophie Turner is the ultimate example of how striking a deep orange-red auburn hair shade can look against super-fair skin; the way her hair frames her face and complements her features is truly mesmerizing. If you're looking to make a bold statement, this is definitely a look to consider.

44. Glossy Auburn Highlights

With her natural hair color as the perfect foundation, Sara Rue took a bold step in switching things up and opting for a playful auburn balayage. The striking combination of rich brown and fiery red creates a fierce yet fun look that accentuates her beauty even more.

45. Fiery Auburn

Say goodbye to dull hair days and hello to a brand new you with this mesmerizing auburn hue that sets the room ablaze. Infused with vibrant tones of crimson and gold, it adds a fiery touch to your tresses, illuminating your features with every flip of your hair. Don't wait to make a statement — seize the day with confidence and let your inner phoenix rise to new heights with this breathtaking auburn hair color!

46. Light Brown, Auburn

Gigi Hadid’s golden hair is the epitome of glamor and elegance and adds a touch of radiance to her overall look. With rich, warm undertones perfectly blended into a light brown base, this style has truly left us in awe.

47. Soft Copper Auburn

Don't let the fear of drastic change keep you from experimenting with one of the best auburn hair color ideas such as copper tones in your hair. Take inspiration from Kendall Jenner and opt for a soft and sultry coppery auburn shade that will leave you feeling effortlessly stylish and confident.

48. Warm Auburn

When someone mentions auburn locks, it's almost impossible not to conjure up an image of the ever-beautiful Julia Roberts. Her tresses have become a symbol of this exquisite hair hue, which she's sported in various forms throughout her extensive time in the limelight.

49. Rich Auburn

No matter what the weather may be, Zendaya's magnificent auburn tresses imbued with rich copper hues never fail to stun. Its harmonious all-over tint flawlessly complements her luscious brown base, exuding an exquisite depth that never goes unnoticed.

50. Chocolate Auburn

For a more subdued version of auburn tresses, take a page from Janet Mock's playbook and infuse your rich chocolate locks with warm undertones.

51. Strawberry Auburn

Unleash your inner flame with a fiery, copper auburn shade, just like the mesmerizing Jessica Chastain, perfect for anyone wanting to spice up their look and embrace their boldness. Don't be afraid to stand out with this stunning auburn hair color!

Conclusion

The beauty of auburn hair in sunlight is a sight to behold — it's almost as though the sun itself is bestowing its radiant warmth upon each strand, causing the fiery hue to blaze forth in all its glory. This previously underappreciated color is finally getting the recognition it deserves, reigning supreme on countless Instagram feeds. If you've been contemplating trying out this hue for yourself, just go for it! Browse through our list of the most captivating auburn hair color ideas to find your perfect match, then head to the salon to bring this look to life. The results are sure to leave you breathless.

