25 Trendy Bantu Knot Hairstyles to Mark an Edgy Fashion Statement

Originating from the Bantu people of Southern Africa, Bantu knots have long been celebrated for their unique style. Bantu knot hairstyles not only look gorgeous and wonderful but are also great at protecting your tresses. Moreover, after you've embraced the chic appeal of Bantu knots for a while, you have the option to open them to get stunning and effortless heat-free curls. With its ability to provide fashionable hairdos without compromising hair health, it's no wonder that Bantu knots have become an iconic choice for individuals seeking a fabulous and low-maintenance hair makeover.

Here we bring you a comprehensive guide on 25 trendy Bantu knots hairstyles that will undoubtedly provide you with inspiration and ideas to spice up your everyday looks. Even if you are attending a special occasion, you can try these hairstyles to leave a unique and lasting impression. So, get ready to elevate your ordinary locks into an extraordinary and breathtaking look.

25 Bantu Knot Hairstyles You Must Try to Amp Your Style Quotient

1. Braided Half-tied Bantu Knots

Unleash your creativity by experimenting with the traditional Bantu knots. For a twist on the classic style, you can opt for fewer Bantu knots. To add a touch of flair, you have the choice to let your natural locks cascade freely or elegantly twist them at the sides and back. With this simple yet bold hairstyle, you'll achieve an effortless and breezy look that exudes confidence.

2. Oversized Bantu Knot Crown

This unique style involves creating larger Bantu knots strategically placed on the crown of the head, resulting in an eye-catching and regal look. To achieve the oversized bantu knot Crown, start by sectioning your hair into equal-sized portions. Take each section and twist it tightly, forming a large coil or knot. Secure the knot firmly against the scalp using bobby pins or hair ties. Repeat this process for all the sections, placing the knots close together to create a crown-like effect.

3. Intricately Braided Triangle Bantu Knots

Create a splendid hairdo by combining braids, Bantu knots, and triangle partings. Divide your hair into triangular sections and braid each section, separating them into two individual braids. Make sure to unsystematically place these braids and make small and beautiful Bantu knots from the remaining hair strands. Enhance the overall look with accessories for added impact. The result is a stunning hairstyle that showcases the fusion of braids and Bantu knots with a touch of creative flair.

4. Bantu Knots with Braids

This style involves incorporating braids into the Bantu knots, adding an extra layer of intricacy and texture. Bantu knots with braids offer a stylish and creative hairdo that can be the ultimate savior of people with dry and frizzy hair. You can complement this style with beautiful and vibrant bobby pins for a fun and poppy effect.

5. Mohawk Style Bantu Knots

With this style, you create a line of Bantu knots that runs down the center of your head, mimicking the iconic Mohawk look. To prep this hairstyle, all you have to do is simply twist the knots and create three distinct columns of Bantu knots. Make sure that it comes and covers the nape of your neck. For an extra touch of vibrancy, you can opt for fiery hair color. The Mohawk-style Bantu knots make a powerful fashion statement that is sure to turn heads and leave a lasting impression.

6. Jumbo Twisties And Mini Braids

Take a rat-tailed comb and divide your hair into four small sections, making a square. Now, secure the Bantu knots in the twisted and wrap method, leaving some strands to weave braids. Braid towards the end, giving the knot an exquisite touch.

7. Bantu Braids

Bantu braids, also known as Zulu knots or Amasunzu, are a traditional African hairstyle characterized by small, coiled braids formed close to the scalp. These intricate braids are not only a beautiful style to try on an everyday basis but also serve as a protective hairstyle that promotes hair health. Bantu braids offer a versatile and elegant look that can be adorned with accessories or left as a stunning statement on their own.

8. Classic Bantu Knots

The conventional style of traditional Bantu knots is an oh-so-simple yet stylish hairdo that involves twisting sections of hair into small, compact knots. To create basic Bantu knots, start by parting your hair into small sections. Take one section at a time, twist it tightly from the roots to the ends, and coil it around itself to form a knot. Secure the knot in place with bobby pins or hair ties. Repeat this process for all sections of your hair.

9. Cornrow Bantu Knot Wheel

The Cornrow Bantu Knot Wheel is a captivating and intricate hairstyle that combines the beauty of cornrows with the classic Bantu knot technique. This style features a stunning arrangement of cornrows that converge into a central point, forming a wheel-like pattern. Each cornrow is then twisted and coiled into a Bantu knot, creating a visually striking and unique look.

10. Teeny-tiny Frontal Bantu Knots

With this Bantu knot style, small and tightly coiled knots are created specifically at the front section of the head, framing the face beautifully. These miniature Bantu knots offer a playful and youthful look while adding a touch of uniqueness to your overall hairstyle. The Teeny-Tiny frontal Bantu knots are a stylish way to embrace your natural hair texture and make a statement with your personal style.

11. Elevated Bantu Knots

This hairdo is a bold and dramatic take on the classic Bantu knot hairstyle. With this style, the knots are created in larger sections, resulting in tall and prominent coils that stand out. Tall Bantu knots make a confident fashion statement, adding height and dimension to your overall look.

12. Long Weaved Bantu Knots

This style involves creating small individual braids before coiling them into tight knots. The combination of braids and knots adds an extra layer of texture and visual interest to the hairstyle, resulting in a unique and captivating look. Braided Bantu knots are a creative way to elevate your hair game and showcase your personal style with a touch of intricacy.

13. Mini Side Bantu Knots

This is a super stylish and playful version in which small knots are created on one side of the head, adding a touch of asymmetry to your look. These mini knots can be placed strategically along the hairline or scattered throughout the side section to bring a creative hairdo.

14. Super Sleek And Flat Bantu Knots

For a polished, chic, and formal look, you can try this variation of the Bantu knot style. All you have to do is tightly tie the knots against the scalp for a smooth and flattened appearance. The emphasis is on achieving a sleek and neat look, with the knots sitting close to the head for a refined and sophisticated finish. This is a perfect hairdo for formal occasions or when you want to elevate your everyday style.

15. Micro Bantu Knots

This is an intricate and delicate variant wherein very small sections are tied with diamond partitions. Though this hairstyle needs effort, the end result of mini knots that adorn the entire head looks gorgeous. It showcases intricate detail and precision. For those who want to make a bold and distinctive statement, you can certainly go ahead with this hairdo. This is also a great hairdo to achieve effortless Bantu knot curls.

16. Zigzag Bantu Knots

Create a zigzag parting pattern throughout your hair and form Bantu knots along each section. This will aid in creating a visually striking appeal and looks like a geometric hairstyle. This hairstyle is great for those with fine straight hair. If you have frizzy curls, don’t forget to neat up the result for a clean and chic appearance.

17. Bantu Knots with Side-shaved Design

This is a bold and daring hairstyle that combines shaved side patterns with Bantu knots. For those with a creative flair, you can use the shaved area to create a bold and artistic design such as geometric shapes, lines, or even intricate designs that complements the knots. The combination of the shaved design with the Bantu knots creates a striking and edgy look that is sure to turn heads and make a powerful fashion statement.

18. Bantu Knots with Faux Locs

Achieve the look of locs by incorporating faux locs into your Bantu knots, combining two popular and stylish hairstyles for a unique and textured appearance.

19. Contrastingly Braided Bantu Knots

Reverse braided Bantu knots offer a captivating twist as the hair is braided in a reverse manner (from the ends towards the roots) in this hairdo. The braids are then twisted and coiled into tight knots on the top of the head. You can experiment with different braid patterns and textures to make a unique and eye-catching look that adds an element of sophistication and elegance to your overall hairstyle.

20. Bantu Knots with Fishtail Braids

Incorporate fishtail braids into your Bantu knots by braiding small sections of hair before coiling them into knots. This combination of braids and knots creates a stunning and intricate look that is perfect for an offbeat look.

21. Bantu Knots with Embellishments

Elevate your Bantu knots by adding decorative elements such as hair accessories, beads, or feathers. This adds a touch of glamour and personalization to your hairstyle, making it a truly unique knots hairstyle for an everyday appeal. You can accompany quirky outfits with this hairdo for a super stunning effect.

22. Bantu Knots with Side Swept Fringe

Part your hair to the side and form Bantu knots along the opposite side of the parting. Sweep the remaining hair across your forehead to create a side-swept fringe that beautifully frames your face. This asymmetrical style adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to your Bantu knots.

23. Bantu Knot Pigtails

Instead of creating individual knots all over the head, divide the hair into two sections and create pigtails out of it. Now, turn, twist, and tie these pigtails into Bantu knots on each side. This unique and playful twist adds a youthful and fun element to the classic Bantu knot style.

24. Bantu Knot Updo

Gather all of your hair into a high ponytail or bun, then twist and coil the hair into a series of Bantu knots on top of your head. This creates a stunning and intricate updo that showcases the beauty and versatility of Bantu knots while keeping your hair stylishly tucked away.

25. Bantu Knots with Curly Bangs

Create Bantu knots at the back or sides of your head while leaving the front section loose to form curly bangs. This unconventional placement of the knots adds a playful and whimsical element to your hairstyle.

Conclusion

The convenience, versatility, and beauty of Bantu knots make them a go-to choice for various occasions, from casual outings to special events. To effortlessly style your Bantu knot hairstyles without any inconvenience, it is crucial to start with freshly washed and detangled tresses. By following this step, you not only ensure the ease of styling your Bantu knots but also minimize the risk of hair damage during the process. Whether you opt for intricate patterns, embellishments, or variations in size and placement, Bantu knots offer endless opportunities to experiment according to your personal style. So, go forth with confidence and experiment with this trendy hairstyle. Rock the Bantu knots with confidence to make an unforgettable impression.

