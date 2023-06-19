How to Straighten Curly Hair: Styling Tips for Gorgeous Tresses

Changing your hairstyle is one of the best ways to transform your look. Though a head full of bouncy curls looks enviously beautiful, variation breaks the monotony. It is quite normal for people with straight hair to want curly hair, and vice versa. The market is replete with hair styling products that can help you achieve any style you want — sleek and straight, soft curls, perms, and so on. However, here we are going to share a comprehensive guide on how to straighten curly hair, where we will explore various styling tips and techniques to achieve stunning, sleek, and smooth locks.

Whether you prefer to use heat styling tools or opt for heat-free methods, we've got you covered. Whether you're preparing for a special occasion or simply looking to change your hairstyle, our guide will equip you with the knowledge and techniques to achieve gorgeously straight hair while minimizing damage. So let's dive in and discover the secrets to straighten curly hair.

Steps to Straighten Curly Hair

Achieving straight hair with curly tresses can be a challenge without the right techniques and products. Especially with the various tricks and products available on the market, one might get confused as to which one to use for the desired result. That's where our expert tips come in. So, without much further ado, let's dive into professionally recommended tips on how to straighten curly hair.

Step 1: Prepare Your Hair

For the prep session, start by washing your hair with a smoothing shampoo and conditioner to reduce frizz and enhance smoothness. It is ideal to use products that will provide maximum moisture and nourishment, close the cuticle of the hair to protect it from heat, and speed up the styling process. For best results, it is recommended to use a sulfate-free or paraben-free shampoo and follow up with a silicone-free conditioner. Now, towel dry your hair gently to remove excess moisture.

Here’s a little tip to keep your curls frizz-free: Wrap your wet hair in a microfiber towel. They are extremely gentle on strands, which helps to give a smoother blowout and takes less time to dry.

Step 2: Moisturize Your Hair

Curly hair is more prone to dryness and naturally lacks moisture. This makes it more susceptible to heat damage, resulting in breakage. So, before you start straightening your curls, after detangling your hair with a wet brush, you’ll need to prep your hair with a few time-tested hair conditioners, namely, coconut oil, almond oil, castor oil, olive oil, and soybean oil. These will nourish your strands and retain moisture ( 1 ). You can also use a leave-in conditioner on your towel-dried hair; make sure not to apply it to the roots.

Step 3: Apply Heat Protectant

To address the overdrying trait of curly hair, it is important to add another layer of moisture protection before applying heat. You can use a heavy heat-protecting oil spray, serum, or smoothing blow-dry cream to shield your hair from heat damage. Ensure even distribution throughout your hair, focusing on the ends.

Step 4: Divide And Conquer

Part your hair into manageable sections using clips or hair ties; this will make the straightening process easier. You need to stretch out your curls and dry them with a blow dryer and brush before using your iron, so it is recommended to divide your hair into four equal parts — two in the front and two in the back.

After parting your hair into small sections, secure the remaining damp hair with a hair clip or elastic. Next, employ a round brush while using a blow dryer set to medium or low heat. This technique ensures that the specific section being targeted remains straight during the drying process. To enhance efficiency and minimize frizz, attach a nozzle to your hairdryer and ensure that it is always directed downward.

Proceed to blow dry each section individually until the entire head is dry. While your curly hair should now exhibit increased smoothness, it is normal if it has not achieved perfect straightness at this stage—this is where flat-ironing becomes useful.

Step 5: Heat Your Styling Tool

Turn on your flat iron or hair straightener with temperature control settings and allow it to heat up to the desired temperature (preferably 350-375 degrees). Lower heat settings are recommended for fine or damaged hair, while higher heat settings work better for thicker or coarser hair. Choose straighteners that have ceramic plates for even heat distribution. In order to reduce heat damage, invest in a straightener with single-pass technology to minimize the number of times you use the iron on each strand of hair.

Step 6: Start Straightening

Begin with one section of hair at a time, grabbing half-inch sections. Unclip or untie one section and comb through it to remove any tangles. Take a small section of hair and clamp the flat iron as close to the roots as possible. Slowly glide the flat iron down the length of the hair, maintaining a steady and smooth motion. Repeat this process for each section until all of your hair is straightened.

Step 7: Set Your Hair

Once you've straightened all sections, run your fingers or a wide-toothed comb through your hair to blend and smooth the strands.

To set your hair, blow dry and then apply a lightweight hair serum or anti-frizz spray to add shine and tame any flyaways. You can also finish with a lighter oil and anti-humidity hairspray. Make sure to avoid wet products that will ruin your blowdry and make your hair frizzy.

Remember, it's important to adjust the heat settings and technique based on your hair type and condition. Be cautious not to apply excessive heat to avoid hair damage ( 2 ). Additionally, regular deep conditioning treatments and heat-free styling days can help maintain the health and nourishment of your hair.

How to Straighten Curly Hair Without Heat?

If you are wondering how to straighten curly hair without professional styling tools and protect your strands from heat damage, then this section is for you. No need to spend hours in a salon; just a few products at home, and you’re set to get your desired smooth and straight locks. So read on to learn how, in 8 simple steps, you can transform your curls.

Step 1: Start with Clean Hair

Begin with freshly washed and conditioned hair to ensure a smooth foundation for straightening.

Always use shampoos free from sulfate and silicon and paraben-free conditioners to retain maximum moisture.

Step 2: Towel Dry Your Hair

Gently towel dry your hair to remove excess water. Avoid rubbing vigorously, as this can cause frizz. You can follow up with a leave-in conditioner or serum on your lightly wet hair to tame down the curls for the curling process.

Step 3: Apply a Straightening Product

Apply a straightening or smoothing product evenly throughout your hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends. This can be a leave-in conditioner, mousse, or styling cream designed for straightening. This process is referred to as wet-setting and is considered the best alternative to heat styling.

Step 4: Comb And Divide Your Hair

Use a wide-toothed comb or a wet brush with widely spaced bristles to detangle your hair. Divide your hair into manageable sections using clips or hair ties for the convenience of carrying out the next step to straightening your curls.

Step 5: Try Stretching Techniques

A stretching technique refers to a method used to elongate or stretch out the hair strands. This helps to reduce the appearance of curls or waves and achieve a straighter look. This technique is often employed before or during the straightening process to facilitate smoother and more manageable hair. Ensure that you apply hydrating hair sprays, serums, or leave-in conditioners while using the stretching technique to avoid breakage and frizz. Experiment with different stretching techniques to find the one that works best for your hair type and gives the desired results.

Choose one of the following stretching techniques:

a) Twist Method: Take a section of hair and divide it into two strands. Twist the strands together tightly and secure the ends. Repeat for each section and leave them twisted until your hair is dry.

b) Bantu Knots: Take a section of hair and twist it tightly into a small knot. Secure the knot close to the scalp using a hair tie. Repeat for all sections, and leave the knots in until your hair is completely dry.

c) Banding: Divide your hair into sections and secure them with hair bands or elastic bands at intervals along the length. This technique stretches the hair as it dries and can help minimize shrinkage and promote straighter-looking results.

d) Braiding: Part your hair into manageable sections, then braid them tightly. This technique should be done before drying your hair and can be kept overnight, allowing the hair to stretch and produce a straighter outcome.

Step 6: Air Dry

After applying any of the above stretching techniques, if you’re comfortable, sleep with the twists or knots overnight for a more defined straightening effect. You can also use an air dryer without heat if you want to get faster results. However, make sure your strands are not wet but greased generously with moisturizing products, which in turn will effectively help in the process of straightening your strands overnight.

Step 7: Release And Style

Whether kept overnight or for a few hours, carefully release the twists or knots that you made for the straightening process. Use your fingers or a wide-toothed comb to gently separate and style your hair. Remember, brushing too harshly will develop frizz and eventually curl up the straight strands.

Step 8: Apply a Serum

Apply a small amount of anti-frizz serum or smoothing spray with essential oils to add shine and make your tresses manageable.

By following these steps, you can achieve a straightened look without using heat, minimizing potential damage to your curly hair.

How to Take Care of Your Hair After Straightening?

After straightening your curls, it's important to follow a proper hair care routine to maintain the straightened style and keep your hair healthy. Here is a hair care routine recommended by professionals:

Avoid washing your hair for at least 48 hours after straightening to allow the style to set and minimize the risk of reverting back to curls. Use a sulfate-free and moisturizing shampoo and conditioner specifically formulated for straightened hair. These products help nourish and protect your hair while maintaining a straightened style. Include essential oils like rosemary, chamomile, sandalwood, geranium, lavender, and ylang-ylang in your hair care regime to retain moisture and avoid frizz which might reverse the effect of straightening. Apply a heat protectant spray or serum before using any heat-styling tools, such as flat irons or curling wands, in the future. This will help shield your hair from heat damage. Limit the use of heat styling tools to prevent excessive heat exposure. Embrace heat-free styling methods, such as air drying, braiding, or using rollers, to minimize damage and maintain the straightened look. Regularly trim your hair to prevent split ends and maintain a healthy appearance. Aim for a trim every 6-8 weeks, or as needed. Deep condition your hair once a week or every two weeks to replenish moisture and nourish your strands. Look for deep conditioning treatments specifically designed for chemically treated or heat-styled hair. Protect your hair from environmental stressors by wearing a hat or using UV-protective products when exposed to the sun. This helps to prevent color fading and damage caused by the sun's rays. Avoid excessive brushing or combing, especially when your hair is dry, to prevent frizz and breakage. Use a wide-toothed comb or a brush specifically designed for detangling to gently work through any knots or tangles.

Remember, maintaining the health of your hair is essential for preserving the straightened style and preventing damage. By following these tips, you can enjoy your straightened look while keeping your hair in optimal condition.

Conclusion

Embracing a new and fabulous look can be as simple as straightening your curly hair. However, concerns about potential damage often discourage individuals from pursuing this styling option. Hopefully, our guide on how to straighten curly hair offers you a detailed overview of styling with and without heat. Further, solutions to counteract heat damage with effective aftercare and pro-recommended techniques to ensure a safe and successful straightening experience should be helpful. By diligently following these steps, you can confidently achieve and maintain smooth, lustrous tresses without the need for a salon visit. It is crucial to attentively incorporate the shared tips and tricks into your routine, ensuring that your fear does not dim your shine. So go ahead, embark on this transformative journey, and embrace the beauty of soft, smooth, and straight hair.

