Zain Imam gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Neil Khanna in the popular show Naamkarann, opposite Aditi Rathore's character post-generation leap. Zain is quite active on social media and keeps sharing updates about his personal and professional life.

A few minutes ago, Zain shared his fanboy moment with none other than the popular Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor and penned a sweet note in the caption.

Zain Imam's fanboy moment with Neetu Kapoor

Zain Imam took to his Instagram handle and shared some pictures with Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor and penned a sweet note for her. In the snapshots, Zain radiated joy alongside Neetu Kapoor, expressing his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and thanking Neetu for her graciousness. His caption resonated with genuine appreciation and excitement, capturing the essence of his memorable interaction.

The actor wrote in the caption, "A fanboy moment if not with the son but with the sweetest mother of my fav star #ranbirkapoor. Thank you so much @neetu54 ma'am for obliging for a picture and hearing me out for a quick moment telling you how much of a big fan I am to Ranbir Kapoor and asking you to give my regards to him(I donno if you got the time to actually tell him)."

Fan reactions

As soon as Zain uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with excitement and well-wishes, expressing hopes that Zain might one day share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor himself. A fan wrote, “I hope you share the screen in a film with Ranbir Kapoor.” Another fan commented, “Wow !! That's great, wish ki aapki next pic ranbir ke saath ho. (I wish your next picture is with Ranbir).”

More about Zain Imam

Zain Imam rose to fame for his portrayal of Neil Khanna in the Star Plus series Naamkarann. In 2019, he showcased his adventurous side by joining the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 on Colors TV.

Earlier, from 2015 to 2016, he portrayed the intricate character of Yuvraj Luthra in Zee TV's love triangle drama Tashan-e-Ishq, alongside Jasmin Bhasin, a role that played a pivotal role in elevating his career.

