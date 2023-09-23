35 Jessica Alba Hairstyles to Look Cool And Sophisticated

An American actress, businesswoman, and model, Jessica Alba is one of the most iconic fashionistas in Hollywood. While the dramatic two-toned ombré effect comes to mind when describing her style, she likes to try out many different looks more than you'd ever imagine. You might find it tough to imagine her with anything besides that fabulous balayage effect, but believe us, her other hairstyles are worth remembering too. Jessica Alba's hair transformations and some of her signature hairdos offer a wealth of inspiration for anyone looking for a hair makeover. Jessica knows how to rock braids, loves wearing high ponytails, and her face shape looks great with or without bangs. Whether you want a classic or a trendy twist, Jessica Alba hairstyles have got you covered!

From her super curly hair in the movie Honey to her usual toffee-colored manes, Jessica Alba has tried and experimented with different shades, hairdos, styles, and even accessories and slayed her red carpet and everyday looks in fashion. Here, we have gathered incredible and gorgeous Jessica's top hair moments. Keep scrolling through our gallery to see the hairstyles and haircuts that look chic and stunning.

Discover 35 Jessica Alba Hairstyles for a Stylish And Elegant Look You'll Want to Try

Jessica Alba Short Hairstyles Ideas

1. Warm Brown Half-up Half-down Style

Make your hair appear fuller, bouncier, and voluminous with this hairstyle. This style is known for its balance of sophistication and casual touch, which is a perfect style that suits various occasions. It allows the hair to frame the face while securing some of it, adding to a stylish appearance.

2. Short Curly Jessica Alba Honey Hair

In the movie Honey, Jessica’s hair was relatively short and had natural curls. It's a playful and lively look that adds a touch of sweetness to her appearance. Short curly hair can be a fun and carefree, providing a youthful and energetic vibe.

3. Chin-skimming Bob Haircut

This hairstyle is similar to Rachel's haircut. It's a classic and timeless haircut that can be customized with various add-ons, including blunt cuts or textured layers. Having bouncy locks (hair with lively curls or waves) along with chin-length front bangs creates a fantastic combination for styling in many different ways. This can be a perfect summer hairstyle for you to try.

4. Jessica Alba Blonde

Jessica, known for her natural dark brown hair, has occasionally transformed her look by opting for gorgeous blonde hair. Her blonde hair moments have garnered attention as it complemented her raw tone and the beautiful hairstyles she tried. You can try a claw clip bun or low chic bun, or you can also let them open for a striking appearance.

5. Short Straight Hair with Center-parted Fringes

This style typically has the hair ending above the shoulders or near the chin, creating a sleek and neat appearance. The center-parted fringes add a touch of symmetry and frame the face, enhancing the overall look. This hairstyle can provide a clean and classic appearance and works well for various occasions.

6. Jessica Alba Bangs

Jessica Alba has experimented with various bang styles, from wispy and side-swept to blunt and straight-across. Her choice of bangs has often complemented her overall hairstyle and facial features, adding versatility to her look. For a stylish appearance, you can also choose a style of bangs that frames your face beautifully and style it according to your facial features.

7. Voluminous Ponytail with Side-swept Bouncy Bangs

This hairstyle has a combo of classic retro vibes with a charm of unique appeal. In this look, the hair is pulled back into a ponytail and is further accompanied by a tousled and messy effect to create lots of volume. Women with thin or delicate hair can get the maximum benefit from this hairdo as it can give your manes a full and thick appearance.

8. Medium Brunette Hairstyle

A medium-length hairstyle that typically falls around the shoulders, along with a natural brown hair color, can be paired with almost any attire. It's neither short nor long and is known for its timeless and elegant look, complementing various skin tones and face shapes. They can be customized with different cuts and styling options to suit casual and formal occasions.

9. Two-way Braid Brigade

Jessica flaunted this hairstyle in an award show a few years back. It's a creative and playful way to braid your hair in a stylish and fun approach. Divide your hair into two sections, take a small section from each side, and make two braids. Now, wrap that around in the front. Match this hairstyle with red lipstick and glass accessories for a gorgeous look.

10. Medium Highlighted Hairstyle

Light-colored streaks or blonde highlights in a shade that contrasts with the base color of your hair are a great way to enhance your look and facial features. This technique adds dimension and visual interest to the hair. A medium highlighted hairstyle is a great choice to try and test different types of hairstyles and can suit any face shape, making it a popular choice among those looking to brighten and boost their overall look.

11. Soft Bob with Feminine Flicks

This is one of the Jessica Alba Short Hairstyles that has princess vibes attached to it. A gentle and delicate twist accompanied by a chin or shoulder-length bob gives this hairdo a clean and neat appearance. Also, the subtle outward curls or waves at the ends of the hair soften the overall look and add a touch of elegance. This is an excellent choice for those who want a chic and sophisticated appearance without being overly formal. This kind of hairstyle is a flattering option for various occasions.

12. Jessica Alba Light Brown Hair with Middle Part

This lighter hair color and softer version of the brown tint give Jessica a natural shade and warm look. It's a versatile and classic choice that can suit almost any complexion and add up to a youthful appearance. You can opt for a traditional middle part just like Alba, or you can also choose bouncy curls if you have thin or fine hair.

13. Hollywood side-sweep with Dip-dye

This is a glamorous look often seen on the red carpet. In this style, the hair is swept to one side, cascading elegantly over the shoulder. Combining a classic side-swept look with a bold color change adds a modern and eye-catching twist to the hairstyle. Jessica added a modern twist to this hairdo by complementing it with bold and eye-catching color changes at the ends of her hair.

14. Jessica Alba Dark Brown Hair

Jessica Alba’s rich and deep shade of brown looks gorgeous. This classic hue complements her warm skin tone and enhances her overall look. From making braids to wearing this shade in a ponytail, she has also experimented with various hairstyles. Her dark brown hair is a timeless and elegant choice that has become one of her trademark features in fashion and beauty.

15. Gorgeous, Big, Bouncy Beachy Waves

With lots of volume, wavy beach hair, and excellent color gradients when paired with natural lips and smokey eyes, it's a timeless and top-choice hairstyle. Jessica wore this hairstyle once on the red carpet, and it looked stunning. To achieve this look, you can use a curling iron or wand to create large, relaxed waves in the hair. Run your fingers through them to make them voluminous, loose, messy, and tousled.

Jessica Alba Long Hairstyles Ideas

16. Jessica Alba Long Bob

Also known as the Lob, this haircut makes her hair look like a beautiful frame around her face. She preferred to keep her hair a bit wavy. It's like a stylish in-between haircut that's perfect for all kinds of occasions, whether she's on the red carpet or just out for a casual day. Jessica sure knows how to rock this hairstyle!

17. Long Straight Side Ponytail

Moving smoothly from a relaxed style to a smooth one, Jessica might use a straightening iron to achieve this look. Try to add a silky texture to your locks, and for that, you can use a hair gel.

18. Boho Braids

Incorporate braids into your long hair for a bohemian vibe. It's like a stylish and relaxed way to give your manes a twist of refreshing style. However, this hairdo is not suitable for formal occasions. You can try a neater and chic version for your office looks. This kind of Jessica Alba long hairdo is ideal for informal events like music festivals, beach days, or whenever you want to embrace a laid-back and creative look.

19. Messy Bun

This is the most comfy and relaxed hairstyle for any weather or event. It's not super neat—instead, it's a bit messy, like you just threw your hair into a bun without too much fuss. It's perfect when you want to look casual and carefree.

20. Deep Side Part

Create drama with a deep side part, letting your hair cascade over one shoulder. If you are heading for a formal event, then try a sleek variation of this hairstyle.

21. Ponytail with a Twist

Elevate the traditional ponytail by adding a twist. Gather your hair into a low or high ponytail and secure it with a tie. Then, take a small section of hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the hair tie to conceal it. This simple yet sophisticated style is suitable for both casual and formal occasions.

22. Classic Updo

This is a simple and sophisticated updo for formal events. One of the best Jessica Alba-inspired hairstyles that can do wonders to your daily 9-5 office appearances. In this style, your hair is carefully gathered and styled up, usually at the back of your head. It's neat, chic, and timeless, giving you a classy and refined look. So, when you want to feel extra unique and sophisticated, the classic updo is your go-to choice.

23. Top Knot

For a stylish and trendy appearance, this style is just incredible. It's a smart choice, perfect for when you want to look cool and up-to-date. Whether going to an event or wanting a modern look for a casual day out, the top knot has got you covered. It's like the cherry on top of your fashion-forward style!

24. Side Ponytail

Try a side-swept ponytail with chic and colorful accessories for a youthful and playful look. You can boost your glam quotient by accompanying this hairstyle with fancy pins and ties for a nighttime event.

25. Messy Fishtail Braid

Create a messy fishtail braid for a boho-chic and textured style. Jessica Alba's natural hair color is dark brown, and she tried this fancy yet simple hairstyle many times. Imagine weaving your hair into a braid, but not too tightly or neatly—you let some strands stick out to create a cool, undone look.

26. Middle Parted Subtle Balayage

This style is an excellent choice for a modern and fashionable look with a touch of natural beauty. It's like a gentle sunbeam shining on your hair, giving it a radiant and pleasant glow. This hairdo creates a soft and natural appearance.

27. Cool Faux Undercut

This is a bold and edgy hairstyle that creates the illusion of an undercut without actually shaving any part of your head. This look is perfect if you want to experiment with a trendy and daring appearance without committing to a real undercut. It's a creative way to add cool and rebellious vibes to your hairstyle.

28. Braided Crown

To channel a bohemian style, create two braids, one on each side of your head, and wrap them around like a crown, securing them at the back. This romantic and whimsical look is great for outdoor weddings or music festivals.

29. Mermaid Braid

This intricate style involves creating multiple small, loose braids throughout your long hair, incorporating colorful ribbons or extensions for added flair. The result is a whimsical and ethereal look perfect for costume parties, festivals, or simply when you want to stand out.

30. Fishtail Crown

Instead of a traditional crown braid, opt for a fishtail crown. Divide your long hair into two sections and create fishtail braids on each side. Then, wrap one fishtail braid around the front of your head, securing it with bobby pins. Repeat with the other fishtail braid, crossing it over the first and pinning it in place. You can wear this hairstyle at weddings or special events.

31. Retro Glam Curls

Embrace vintage Hollywood glamour with medium-length, loose waves or curls. This hairdo will add a hint of drama to your overall look, making it suitable for special occasions.

Medium Brunette Haircuts Inspired by Jessica Alba

32. Textured Shag

A medium-length shag haircut with layers and choppy ends for a messy and carefree look. It's perfect for those seeking a fuss-free hairstyle with a relaxed and edgy appearance.

33. Blunt Lob with Bangs

For a hairdo that looks like Jessica Alba's Haircut, try a medium-length blunt bob with straight-across bangs for a modern and sleek style.

34. Asymmetrical Bob

Opt for a medium-length asymmetrical bob with one side longer than the other. This edgy and bold hairstyle is a perfect unconventional way to twist up your appearance.

35. Wavy Shoulder-length Hair

Keep your medium brunette hair naturally wavy for a beachy and effortless appearance. This style is ideal if you’re going for a Bohemian vibe.

Conclusion

The above-written Jessica Alba hairstyles can make you look stylish and sophisticated without much effort. Be it a retro ultra-blonde look or a chic and unconventional neutral and warm twist, her comprehensive list of gorgeous hairstyles can add to your hair game and fashion sense. Whether you're seeking a subtle change or a dramatic makeover, these hairstyles prove no limit to beauty and confidence. So, feel free to take hints from the makeover of this beauty queen, try new hairstyles, welcome change, and grab attention wherever you go. Remember to pick a hairstyle that matches your hair type and the shape of your face. This way, it'll highlight your personality, and you'll be ready to look fantastic every day.

