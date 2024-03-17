Is BLACKPINK’s Rosé shooting new solo music video for comeback? Stylist and director's PICS intrigue fans

Rosé of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK teased her fans with a snippet of her upcoming solo song on her 27th birthday raising fans’ excitement. The K-pop idol also shared the name of the single, Vampirehollie. Since then, the fans have been waiting for new updates regarding the new music release from Rosé and today some new pictures hinting at the shooting of the potential new solo have come to the surface.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé potential music video shoot

In a new fortunate development for Rosé fans, her stylist and visual director shared some pictures on their Instagram stories hinting at a potential music video shoot for BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s solo comeback. The pictures were soon seen by fans and they were intrigued, linking it to her possible new music and music video shoot.

The series of pictures are snaps of the movie set and the Rosé’s dog at the set. Rosé’s last solo release has been three years old now and fans are eagerly waiting for the BLACKPINK member to make a comeback. When on her birthday, Rosé shared the snippet from the unreleased Vampirehollie, fans started to expect new music release from the Gone singer sooner rather than later. With these pictures now, the fans are even more excited to see Rosé make a comeback.

More about Rosé

Rosé debuted with the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment in August 2016. Rosé made her solo debut with the release of her single album R which featured two singles from the K-pop idol, On The Ground and Gone. Her solo album -R- was released on March 12, 2021. Her album recently broke the record for the most streams by a South Korean female solo artist, by hitting 700 million streams on Spotify. The feat was huge and the first for a K-pop female soloist.

She is the brand ambassador of the luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent. Yesterday, the soloist came on her Instagram and celebrated the anniversary of her debut solo album R with a heartwarming message to her fans.

