Han So Hee, Kim Hae Ae, Park Hae Joon’s The World of the Married turns 4: Exploring estranged relationships between roles

The World of the Married is a South Korean television series starring Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon, and Han So Hee. Adapted from BBC One's drama series Doctor Foster by Mike Bartlett, it follows the story of a married couple whose betrayal leads to a rollercoaster journey of revenge, grief, forgiveness, and healing.

The drama's final episode achieved a nationwide rating of 28.371%, making it the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history, surpassing Sky Castle. It garnered critical acclaim for its screenplay, direction, and acting performances, with Mo Wan Il winning Best Director and Kim Hee Ae winning Best Actress at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

As the drama marks 4 years since its premiere, let's take a look at what made this tale of love and betrayal so captivating.

The vicious tale of estranged relationships, love and infidelity

Ji Sun Woo (Kim Hee Ae) is a doctor married to Lee Tae Oh (Park Hae Joon). They appear to be a solid family with a son until she discovers her husband's affair. Caught in a whirlwind of lies and betrayal from multiple sources, she struggles to trust anyone. Determined to uncover the truth and seek revenge on her husband, she faces numerous challenges along the way.

This intense makjang (melodrama) series captivated South Korea with its ratings and buzz, ranking among the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history. The relentless tension of betrayal, fighting, backstabbing, and passionate affairs keeps viewers' hearts racing. With no clear heroes, every episode is a nail-biting experience. The intricate web of affairs, revenge, deceit, and betrayal proved irresistible to audiences. Critics praised the series for deviating from typical revenge storylines, delving into the complex psychology of its characters. It also received acclaim for its portrayal of life after divorce and its exploration of issues such as dating violence, social inequality, and gender discrimination in Korean society.

Kim Hae Ae at her best

Ji Sun Woo (Kim Hee Ae) discovers her husband's affair with Yeo Da Kyung (Han So Hee), a younger and affluent heiress, while also learning that her trusted friends were aware of the betrayal. Taunted by Da Kyung, who is pregnant with Tae Oh's child, Sun Woo vows revenge on those who betrayed her. With calculated precision, Sun Woo plots to ruin those who destroyed her family. Kim Hee Ae delivers a compelling performance as the unforgiving and tormented wife, skillfully balancing vulnerability and hostility with conviction.

In the initial episodes, you sympathize with Ji Sun Woo and admire her resilience as she chooses to stand up for herself and fight back. However, her resilience gradually transforms into obsession, fueled by anxiety and stress, leading viewers to question the morality of her methods for revenge.

Her eventual victory over Tae Oh is so intense and unsettling that it leaves you torn between feeling elated for her and sympathy for Tae Oh and Joon Young. Kim Hee Ae's portrayal of the strong-willed Ji Sun Woo is both beautiful and powerful, driving the series to its success. Her unwavering determination to seek revenge and uncover the truth is what truly resonates with audiences and makes the series so compelling.

Han So Hee's first leading role

Han So Hee, previously known for supporting roles, made her on-screen leading role debut with The World of the Married. Her portrayal of Yeo Da Kyung, a pilates instructor and the only child of a wealthy family, earned praise from viewers for its convincing portrayal. Da Kyung's affair with Lee Tae Oh (played by Park Hae Joon) and her interference in his marriage with Ji Sun Woo (played by Kim Hee Ae) captivated audiences.

Despite eventually becoming Tae Oh's wife, Da Kyung's own married world collapses when she decides to leave him. This role propelled Han So Hee to fame and showcased her ability to handle darker, thrilling material, establishing her as a capable lead in the world of K-drama.

The estranged relationships and gender differences

One of the most distinctive aspects of this drama is its portrayal of realistic characters. Human beings are complex, with both good and bad sides, and this complexity is depicted effectively in the series. Viewers may find themselves despising a character in the first half, only to pity them in the second half. Likewise, they may initially root for a character, only to change their views later. This dynamic mirrors real-life experiences, albeit perhaps not as dramatically. The series offers a nuanced perspective on how individuals and families are impacted when someone succumbs to their desires. It provides a thought-provoking exploration of human nature and its consequences on relationships.

It's commendable that writer Joo Hyun took the time to depict the impact of divorce, including the repercussions on the child. Despite Sun Woo and Tae Oh's separation, they remain Joon Young's parents and must co-parent effectively. Joon Young articulates his complex emotions, sparking further discussion on this topic. As viewers, we may hope that Joon Young will choose Sun Woo's side, but he can't simply start hating his father overnight.

In addition to exploring family dynamics and estranged relationships, the show delves into gender differences and biases. As a female-centric series, it offers insight into how cheating and adultery are perceived differently based on gender. While many women tend to overlook their husband's infidelity, even Sun Woo's mother-in-law remains oblivious to her son's extramarital affair, urging her daughter-in-law to forgive and forget even on her deathbed. However, the show doesn't provide a counterpart to this scenario—when a woman cheats on her husband—which prompts reflection on societal attitudes towards infidelity and gender roles.

As a female-centric show, the drama refrains from blaming Sun Woo for Tae Oh's actions. As Dr. Sul points out, divorce often changes little for the man, who may simply remarry a younger woman and carry on with his life, while the woman is left to face societal judgment. This is evident in Tae Oh's immediate marriage to Da Kyung after his divorce, as well as in Je Hyuk's subsequent remarriage, while Ye Rim remains single after their separation. The show sheds light on the unequal consequences of divorce for men and women, highlighting the societal pressures and expectations that women often endure.

